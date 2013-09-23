Communispond Now Introduces Custom Online Learning Solutions

East Hampton, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Communispond, dedicated to developing best-in-class communication and presentation solutions worldwide now introduces custom online learning solutions for clients world wide. The company, dedicated to enhance client’s overall growth, provides global solutions helping achieve global brand consistency.



The intent of their mobile learning solution is to help the participant learn all the skills required to successfully overcome a communication challenge. The solution leverages various assignments and additional practice sessions to build confidence in individuals while simultaneously gaining experience in capturing confidence and proficiency.



Communispond, with worldwide capabilities, understands that the success of a company is due largely in part to its ability to perform cross-continentally. They have 75 strategically placed faculty members around the globe and 13 worldwide anchors. They offer unique learning solutions to clients across various industries to match their exact effective communication learning needs.



Their efficient team designs standard solutions to deal with all sort of communication skills related to issues at any level, be it a sales presentation or client interaction, Communispond has customized exclusive solutions for every client. All their public speaking courses are a mix of various learning activities and training sessions to meet the learning objective of their clients.



Moreover, as far as business writing skills goes, a representative stated, “You want your business writing to be personal, forceful, interesting, and able to accomplish your goals, but you can't pull together a full day to take a course. Try the online-learning approach. Work at your own pace to polish your skills in about three hours of “seat time”, on your own schedule.”



About Communispond

Communispond has helped over 600,000 client associates including CEOs, board chairs, sales leaders, sports, media, and political figures to achieve business goals by communicating with clarity and power. Communispond can help you develop your leaders, increase your sales, and build communication expertise throughout your organization. Their expertise and dynamic solutions help to successfully influence audience and drive business results.



For more information visit http://www.communispond.com/modules/solutions/eps.aspx