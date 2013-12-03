Communispond Prepares and Polishes Communication Skills for Clear Articulation and Communication Effectiveness

East Hampton, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Their executive coaching program grooms the communication skills of executives and key business associates who are required to communicate a great deal whether with clients or higher management. Their specially tailored program helps executives develop confidence and improve their presentation skills with effective and persuasive communication.



Communication skills have become the most important attribute for people in the corporate setting whether they need to communicate with their superiors, clients or even with the media. Communispond provides customized communication programs to help executives and business leaders gain the required communication competencies for public speaking, deliver effective business presentations or simply communicate with business associates.



Their spokesperson talks about their executive coaching program, “The Communispond premium service offers one-to-one coaching for executives, key associates, leaders, and high-potential associates whose performance depends on superior communication skills. The Developmental



Executive Communication Coaching program offers individual sessions that are tailored to each associate’s needs and position requirements.”



Having decades of experience working with business leaders, political personalities and celebrities, they are able to figure out solutions for people at every level requiring different sets of communication skills to make them more influential communicators. Their experts employ a collaborative approach to help people gain the required set of skills, work on their communication flaws, while also suggesting the correct body posture for more effective communication.



Their experts counsel their clients regularly and provide continuous rehearsal, review their video recording performances, and provide valuable feedback to further improve their critical delivery skills via Moment Coaching-TM. They help executives set goals, identify areas for improvement, provide guidance to master advanced delivery skills, and fine tune their communication skills.



About Communispond

Communispond has helped over 700,000 professionals including CEOs, board chairs, sales leaders, sports, media, and political figures achieve business goals by communicating with clarity and power. Communispond can help you grow your leaders, increase your sales, and build communication expertise throughout your organization. Their expertise and dynamic solutions help to successfully influence audience and drive business results.



To know more about them, please visit http://www.communispond.com/modules/solutions/eps.aspx