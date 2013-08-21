New Software research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- In the recent years, there has been a substantial demand of cloud services in the marketplace across verticals. The demand had been surging in industries that relay huge amount of data for high performance computing applications and services. Further, security services, reduced infrastructure and operational cost provided by the cloud leaders have increased cloud services demand. With potential opportunities in further reducing CAPEX and OPEX several organizations having similar requirements has adopted community cloud model. Moreover, investments are being done in the community cloud services through research and development by majority of the market players.
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The global adoption trend towards cloud and rising demand for cloud-based services across industries such as government agencies, financial organizations, education industry, gaming industry and healthcare have induced a need of adopting community cloud solution as a next wave of cloud that will not only reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) but increase business productivity. Huge spending by various governments across the globe and increase in pressure for various communities to comply with regulatory standards will drive the growth of this market in the coming years. The community cloud technologies are built around the cloud computing technologies, with the main difference of its utility and usage based on various verticals having similar functionalities and compliance regulations.
MarketsandMarkets believes that there are multiple factors that are shaping the future of the community cloud market. One of them is the requirement of security and regulatory norms that are addressing the formed community's need subjected to different verticals. Secondly, the shared cost for cloud services which will open doors for SMB's to leverage from community cloud services. Even though, the adoption of community cloud is expected to gradually increase the restraints such as data security, trust and control shall continuously pose challenge to the market. The adoption of community cloud is expected to grow steadily and shall have a pervasive existence across all the major verticals. Improved customer's experience at lower cost, (doubtful), will be the major "pull" factor.
MarketsandMarkets has segmented the global community cloud market
By type of technologies: hardware and software,
By type of professional services: 'regulation and compliance management', 'customer/public portal', 'training support', 'maintenance support', 'consulting support' and 'Others';
By type of applications: 'cloud backup & recovery', 'cloud-based storage', 'cloud security and data privacy', 'HPC and analytics' and 'web-based applications';
By type of verticals: to 'government', 'healthcare', 'BFSI', 'transportation and logistics', 'education', 'gaming' and 'Others'.;
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