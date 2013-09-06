Community Cloud Market Expected $ 2.49 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- The "Community Cloud Market (By Components [Server, Storage Devices, Network Equipments], By Verticals [Healthcare, Finance, Government, Transport and Logistics, Gaming, Education]) - Global Advancements, Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)", defines and segments the global community cloud market into various sub-segments with in-depth analysis and forecasting of revenues. It also identifies drivers and restraints for this market with insights into trends, opportunities, and challenges.



Browse 105 market data tables and 19 figures spread through 204 pages and in-depth TOC on "Community Cloud Market (By Components [Server, Storage Devices, Network Equipments], By Verticals [Healthcare, Finance, Government, Transport and Logistics, Gaming, Education]) - Global Advancements, Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)".



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While the community cloud market is rising at a slow pace, some organizations and various governments have already started developing community cloud model into their current system scenarios. Community Cloud tier one technology contributors such as EMC, VMware, Microsoft, AWS, IBM, CSC, CA Technologies, Amadeus and many others are looking forward to leverage better competitive advantage in this emerging cloud market model, thereby creating flexible payment model and stack services that facilitate quicker customer adoption of the same.



The major forces driving this market are the data security, regulatory compliance, economy of scale, high performance and low latency infrastructure. Furthermore, in verticals such as healthcare, banking and finance exponential swell in customer number and transaction information demands for scalable and cost effective data storage, retrieval and computation services. Further, organizations are mandate to follow compliance standards such as FISMA and HIPAA.



MarketsandMarkets has segmented the global community cloud market by type of hardware technologies: server, storage devices and network equipments; software technologies: enterprise applications, business intelligence and dashboard; by type of professional services: regulation and compliance management, customer/public portal, training support, maintenance support, consulting support, others; by type of applications: cloud backup and recovery, cloud-based storage, cloud security and data privacy, HPC and analytics, web-based applications; by type of verticals: government, BFSI, healthcare, transportation and logistics, gaming, academia and education and others; by regions: North America (NA) as United States (US) and Rest of NA; Asia Pacific (APAC) as China, Japan, Singapore, Australia, India and Rest of APAC; Europe (EU) as United Kingdom (UK), Italy and Rest of EU; Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America (LA) as Brazil and Rest of LA. The report also provides insights into the opportunity analysis of specific verticals and business case analysis and roadmaps for the community cloud market.



MarketsandMarkets observes that the increasing IT budgets, technological advancements and economic conditions has lead enterprises and local governments, to look along the cost control measures in traditional IT network and maintenance. Hence, even though the adoption of the community cloud model is relatively slow due to trust and security issues between the organizations using cloud applications, these solutions are expected to grow steadily and have a pervasive existence across all major verticals, owing to the growing demand of high performance computation and low latency data network, on a real-time basis.



The Community Cloud market is estimated to grow from $566.1 million in 2013 to $2.49 billion in 2018. This represents a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 34.5% from 2013 to 2018. In the current scenario, government and BFSI vertical continues to be the largest adapter for community cloud deployment solutions. In terms of regions, North America is expected to be the biggest market in terms of revenue contribution, while the European region is expected to experience increased market traction, in the due course.



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