Community College Transfer Students Blow the Lid on a Best Kept Secret

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- Many students feel that if they can’t get admission into some of America’s best colleges, their dreams of going to them are over, and that seems logical at first. Yet, there is a way for prospective students to go from lowly beginnings into the highest echelons of American education, and it all begins at the sometimes maligned Community College. Community College Transfer Students is a new site that explains this process, and is sure to excite disappointed students across the nation.



The site, created by Chad Agrawal after he found success using the method, is designed to clearly explain how to get the best results from going to community college. He explains that many successful transfer students start out as average students at community college, but they met the right people at the right time, and transformed their lives.



As a result of his experiences, he has created the ultimate guide to transferring from Community College, dubbed the “Average Joe System”. The guide is introduced on the site with Frequently Asked Questions answered frankly by Chad, addressing many of the stigmas attached to Community College and explains that when armed with the right knowledge, the transfer process needn’t be difficult. The book, along with two associated guides also authored by Chad, are available together for a special discount price of $27, a paltry investment for what could be life changing knowledge.



The site also features a plethora of quality editorial content on college lifestyle guidance via a blog, including lists covering key topics like the best part-time jobs, saving money on textbooks and the best ways to get the most of the college experience. The simple click here navigation is also widely appreciated by the readers.



A spokesperson for the site explained, “We give students the know-how to succeed in community college, transfer to top universities, and succeed thereafter. It is our goal for community college transfer students to achieve more than they ever thought possible by dreaming larger and achieving more. We believe the opportunity at community college often overlooked. It is our initiative to spread awareness about the opportunity community colleges offer and their importance to our society.”



Community College Transfer Students is a website dedicated to explaining the process of community college transfers to prospective students who can take advantage of this system to enter top flight educational institutions and benefit from cheap college credits.