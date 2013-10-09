Community Health Event Expanding: Cincy Care to Share Sept. 13

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Dr. Scott Sayre, Cincinnati’s pioneer in IV sedation dentistry, further reaches out to his hometown community next month with the second annual “Cincy Care To Share” (www.CincyCareToShare.org). Only this year, he’s inviting friends, colleagues and fellow medical professionals to join in the outreach.



The free community health services event is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 13, running from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Advance Dentistry in Fairfax, 5823 Wooster Pike (State Route 50). CincyCaretoShare.org will provide free dentistry for those who cannot afford regular dental care. Donated services are limited to one cleaning, one filling, or one tooth extraction, and patients have to be 18 years-old.



“All they have to do is show up,” said Dr. Sayre. “There is a significant need in the community for not just tooth cleanings and fillings, but simple check-ups, mammograms and other basic health care, so many people have probably skipped because of their situation.”



CincyCaretoShare.org was established by Advance Dentistry to service the Greater Cincinnati community. Cincy Smiles Foundation (www.cincysmiles.org) and their dental road crew are teaming up with Advance Dentistry in an effort to help more patients. Other providers are the Red Cross, The Jewish Hospital Mobile Mammography program, Figure Weight Loss, and Karma Wellness Studio.



Popularity of last year’s event has Dr. Sayre, Advance Dentistry staff and event organizers expecting a two-fold increase in the 125 people served last year.



And they’ve extended an invitation to other medical professionals, as well as other business owners from any and all industries, to join in an event with a simple mission: to provide free health care to build a stronger, healthier community.



“We truly do love to give our time and services to those who cannot afford it otherwise,” Dr. Sayre said. “It puts a smile on our faces, knowing we helped someone, and we really have fun doing it.”



Dr. Sayre is joined by his marketing agency, Holland advertising:interactive, which is donating its services to the cause.



“Cincy Care To Share gives us an opportunity to partner with Dr. Sayre and his group for a successful event that does so much good, on so many levels. We are also reaching out to other medical and professional service groups to step forward to help make this a successful one-day community event to help those in need,” Holland added.



“It’s a simple boost to help someone feel better, to get back on-track to feeling better.”



The volunteers at Advance Dentistry and all the organizers of Cincy Care To Share would like to reiterate their thanks to this year’s providers: the Cincy Smiles Foundation, the Red Cross, The Jewish Hospital, Figure Weight Loss, and Karma Wellness Studio. And, of course, they’re actively looking for more.



Multiple media companies have joined the fray. So far, on-board are Cincinnati TV station FOX19 and local radio stations WUBE-FM (105.1), WYGY-FM (97.3), WREW-FM (94.9), WKRQ-FM (101.9), WCKY-AM (1530), WEBN-FM (102.7), WSKS-FM (96.5), WKRC-AM (550), WLW-AM (700), WSAI-AM (1360), WGRR-FM (103.5), WRRM-FM (98.5), WOFX-FM (92.5) and WNNF-FM (94.1).



For more information about CincyCaretoShare, to schedule an interview with Dr. Sayre, or join the program, please contact Jessica Morgan at (513) 271-0821 or Jessica.morgan@nofeardentist.com. For more information about Advance Dentistry, please visit www.NoFearDentist.com



For media inquiries, please contact Andy Hemmer, PR Director at Holland advertising:interactive at (513) 744-3009 or ahemmer@hollandadvertising.com.



About Advance Dentistry

Advance Dentisty's mission is to provide the highest level of care possible, backed by a gentle touch and the understanding that can only come from years of experience working with fearful patients. They provide their patients with a comfortable dental experience, so they can enjoy a smile they never thought was possible.



Contact:

Jessica Morgan

Marketing Director

Advance Dentistry

513-271-0821

Jessica.morgan@nofeardentist.com