Como Demolition: Tearing Down Homes for over 40 Years

Says Kevin Tamola of Como Demolition, "Storms large in scope can render a house a safety hazard, no amount of reconstruction can fix. This is especially true of older homes, not built under today's modern building codes. A storm will come through and wreck such havoc that it's just more cost-efficient to tear down a home or building and start anew, instead of trying to reconstruct an older house. In most cases, it's a decision a property owner must make for himself, but in the case of Hurricane Sandy, officials are making the decisions for homeowners."



Storm damage is one reason why homeowners or business owners decide to demolish a building, but certainly not the only one. Tamola continues, "Some people choose to start over on a home or business to make money. Even though the initial cost of demolishing a house or building is costly, the economics of a new home more than make up for the cost, over time. With old, drafty homes, houses can cost homeowners thousands, even up to a million dollars in a year for maintenance, property tax and utilities. Additionally, a new construction house on a lot in a desirable location could be sold for a profit, especially if it's one that has been built economically friendly."



Tamola says they get quotes everyday from people who want to tear down a perfectly good house to get just what they want. Tamola explains, "There have been cases where a house falls in the middle of two different lots, so they tear it down to move it to make room for more houses. Still others want to enhance their residences by adding a tennis court or gardens, but the way the house is currently placed, makes it impossible. So, they call us in to tear down the old house so they can start over again."



"It's funny," says Tamola. "Most people think of houses for demolition, but we do a lot of other projects, too, on top of house demolition. We're often called in to homes where a pool exists, but the new owners no longer want one. We effectively demolish the former swimming pool. Additionally, we do partial demolitions for additions, demolition of garages and industrial buildings, and concrete breaking, We dismantle trailers and all sizes of mobile homes and boats. And, a growing part of our business is film set demolition and deconstruction."



About Como Demolition

Como Disposal, a Toronto disposal company as well as Toronto Demolition experts, offers Excavation, Demolition, and Dumpster Bin Rental services in Ontario, Canada. Serving the area for over 40 years, they specialize in both commercial residential customers alike, developing a long standing excellent reputation.