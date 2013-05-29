ComoFazer.com.br Offers Portuguese Language 'How To' Guides Helping Visitors Solve Everyday Problems

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- Technology has helped the world solve countless problems throughout history. But technology has also introduced a whole new set of problems to the world, including how to create good social profiles online, how to test internet speeds, and how to take care of physical and mental health in a world increasingly dominated by desk jobs.



No matter which modern problems someone is trying to solve, ComoFazer.com.br aims to be there to help. At ComoFazer.com.br, visitors will find a wide range of Portuguese language how-to guides that explain everything from internet problems to financial management solutions. The website’s goal is to be the first place Brazilians (or any Portuguese language speakers) turn to when looking for effective, well-researched information online.



One sample article tells visitors how to get a girlfriend. In that article, visitors will discover a number of tips and tricks that can help win the heart of a girl they love, including showing confidence, taking the initiative, and praising the girl at the right moments. Above all, the article teaches suitors how to avoid becoming ‘friend-zoned’.



A spokesperson for Como Fazer explains other information the website has to offer:



“Along with teaching visitors how to solve relationship problems, our website includes articles on a wide variety of topics, including cooking, money, sports, studying, and more. On the front page of our site, visitors can browse through a selection of the most popular articles currently available on the site, including articles that teach visitors how to make a blog on Tumblr, or how to create good eating habits.”



Along the right hand side of the Como Fazer homepage, visitors will find a number of different categories. After clicking on any of these categories, visitors can browse through articles pertaining to that topic, including articles in the following categories:



-Fashion

-School

-Travel

-Health

-Technology

-Finances



Whether seeking to woo a girl or interested in learning how to solve computer problems, ComoFazer.com.br wants to help Portuguese language speakers discover easy solutions to complex problems.



About ComoFazer.com.br

ComoFazer.com.br is a Portuguese language website which offers dozens of how-to guides on topics from relationships to computer problems. The website is designed to teach visitors easy solutions to complex problems. For more information, please visit: http://www.comofazer.com.br