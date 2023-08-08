NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Compact Construction Equipment Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Compact Construction Equipment market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (Japan), Deere & Company (United States), Volvo Construction Equipment (Sweden), Komatsu Ltd. (Japan), Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), Caterpillar Inc. (United States), SANY Group (China), XCMG Group (China), BEML Limited (India), Hyundai Doosan Infracore (South Korea), Zoomlion (China), Sandvik AB (Sweden), Kubota (Japan), JCB (United Kingdom), Ditch Witch (United States) and Takeuchi (Japan).



Scope of the Report of Compact Construction Equipment

Compact construction equipment is small or mini equipment. It includes mini excavators, loaders, backhoes, trenchers, etc. These equipment are widely used for construction at space constraints due to their small size. Increased adoption of compact equipment by landscapers and contractors will accelerate the growth of the market. Further, many end users are preferring tracked equipment as compared to the wheel due to its stability and capability to work in harsh or environment-challenging conditions. In construction, excavators are the most used equipment as it is used for digging and lifting tasks that may create huge demand for compact excavators in the nearer future.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Excavators, Skid-Steer, Wheel Loaders, Track Loaders, Trenchers, Backhoes, Others), End Users (Contractors, Landscapers, Municipal Corporations, Others), Power Source (Electric, Diesel/Hydraulic, Hybrid)



Market Trends:

Emerging Trend of Skid Steer with Solid Tires for Environmentally-Challenging Applications and Continuous Innovation in the Performance of Compact Machinery or Equipment to Improve Productivity



Opportunities:

More Focus on Hybrid or Electric Equipment in Order to Reduce Carbon Emission and Significant Opportunities for Compact Construction Equipment in Asian Countries Due to Rise in Urban Infrastructure



Market Drivers:

Growing Adoption of Tracked Construction Equipment Due to Increased Stability, Durability, and Traction Compared to Wheeled Equipment and Robust Growth of Construction Industry Due to Infrastructural Developments Across the Globe

Market Leaders & Development Strategies:

In October 2021, Volvo CE launched three new electric compact machines, L20 electric wheeled loader, and EC18 & ECR18 electric excavators. L20 electric wheeled loader 1.8-tonne payload outstanding lifting capacity, EC18 electric excavator is best suitable for the 1.8-ton application.

In May 2022, Caterpillar, the largest construction equipment manufacturer launched two next-generation products, Cat 303 CR Mini Excavator and Cat 120 GC Motor Grader in the Indian market to boost its presence. Cat 303 CR mini excavator meets European Union Stage V emission standards and also offers stick steer and cruise control mode. It comes with a Cat C1.1 turbo engine that provides power up to 18.4 KW at 2400 rpm.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



