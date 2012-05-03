Recently published research from GlobalData, "Compact Fluorescent Lamp (CFL) Market - Global Market Size, Price Analysis, Regulations and Key Countries Analysis to 2020", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2012 -- "Compact Fluorescent Lamp (CFL) Market - Global Market Size, Price Analysis, Regulations and Key Countries Analysis to 2020" is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the energy efficiency industry.
The research provides an understanding of the technology, key drivers and challenges in the global CFL market. The report provides detail overview on CFL technology which includes key features and basis of CFL classification. The report provides historical (2006-2010) and forecast data to 2020 for CFL unit sales, average price per unit and market size for global and key countries such as the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, the UK, China and Japan. The research provides a brief overview on major companies such as GE Lighting, LLC, Osram GmbH and Philips Lighting at a global level. Key countries section in the report also covers key regulations supporting the CFL market development and a market index which compares a country's CFL market based on certain parameters.
The report is built using data and information sourced from primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's Team of industry experts.
Scope
The report analyses global market trends in the CFL market. Its scope includes -
- Historical (2006-2010) and forecast statistics to 2020 for CFL sales (in units), average price per unit and market size ($m) for global CFL market and key countries.
- Key countries in the report include the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, the UK, China and Japan.
- The research details key drivers, restraints and challenges in the global CFL market and in key countries.
- Key regulations supporting the development of the market in key countries are covered in detail.
- The report also provides a brief snapshot of major CFL manufacturers such as GE Lighting, LLC, Osram GmbH and Philips Lighting.
Reasons to Get this Report
The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to -
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for CFL market.
- Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events and support or promotional programs.
- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry's growth potential.
- Identify key partners and business development avenues based on the understanding of the market movements.
- Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategy and prospects.
