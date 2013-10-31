Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA : Retail - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA : Retail - Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, mergers & acquisitions, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries, employee biographies as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA"

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

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Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (Richemont) is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries it designs, manufactures, distributes and retails luxury items. The company's product portfolio includes luxury watches, exclusive jewelry, writing instruments, leather goods, clothing, shotguns, rifles and related accessories. The company operates a store network of 1,014 boutiques under the banners of Cartier, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Van Cleef & Arpels, IWC, Alfred Dunhill, Lange and Sohne, Baume & Mercier, Roger Dubuis, Lancel, Chloe and Montblanc. Apart from boutiques, it also retails its products online through various e-commerce websites operated under each banner. Richemont, along with its subsidiaries, principally operates in Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific regions. The company is headquartered in Bellevue, Geneva, Switzerland.



Companies Mentioned



Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA



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