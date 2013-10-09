Companies Across Australia Flocking to Forklifts Direct for Great Deals on New and Used Forklifts for Sale

Adelaide, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Companies across Australia have been all smiles due to some great deals been offered by Forklifts Direct on new and used forklifts for sale. Forklifts Direct is an Australian owned company which sells it’s products Australia wide. They believe in offering the customer a full range of services, customers can find a wide range of Forklifts and sweepers on their website. They offer forklifts from more than twenty different companies worldwide and that is just a start. They are also offering a new range of forklifts from TEU, Shangli and WWP to provide the best value for your money. They have a wide range of drum systems and crane lifts as well.



Forklifts Direct offer New & Used forklifts that are:



LPG Used

LPG New

Diesel Used

Diesel New

Electric Used

Electric New

All terrain Used

All Terrain New

Telehandlers Used

Telehandlers New

Container Handlers Used

Container Handlers New



The specialty of forklifts Direct is that they have the rent/try/buy solution which is unique. It has become the most favored and popular method where customers can rent the forklift, try it out at their work site and have the option to buy or return the forklift. All this is offered without director’s guarantees, company financials etc.



The benefits of Forklifts Direct are



· Never before seen wide range of variety of forklifts for every kind of use



· Affordable prices



· Sweepers and scrubbers on sale as well



· Offers complete package from buying to after sales service.



· Provides quick, reliable and personalized service



“I never knew they had this method of rent and try first. What I loved the most was their expert service and advice. I changed the forklift after listening to them and now I have the perfect one that I require. And great after sales service as well!!” Ronald Moss,



“Forklift received as promised and in excellent condition, I’ll be ringing soon with another order, again many thanks David.” Brian William



Forklifts Direct offer the best value for money products and deals. They make sure that the customer has bought what he requires. They offer open and honest transactions nation wide in all regions of Australia. They offer forklifts from traditional brands like Toyota, TCM, Hyster, Yale, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Komatsu, Nichiyu, Komatsu, Clark as well as new brands like TEU and WWP. Mixing the traditional and new, Forklifts Direct is a unique company which has the best to offer in Forklifts, sweepers, scrubbers and their attachments. Once experienced, you will want to return to enjoy their personalized service and more.



Media Contact

Name: - David Clayton

Phone Number:- 0428 166 242

Email ID:- sales@forkliftsdirect.com.au

http://www.forkliftsdirect.com.au/