Companies Begin Leveraging Political Climate to Engage Customers

Lake Ridge, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- Trio Consulting, a leading DAU-certified Equivalent Provider, is less concerned with talk of an impending fiscal cliff, than with how American businesses and the government are going to deal with it. In fact, the company is jumping off the cliff early, so to speak, by offering a 40-percent discount on its PMP 257 class, from Jan. 14 to 18, which drops its price to $1,499. This specific course qualifies a student for maintaining a PMP certification as well as DAWIA Level II certification in Program Management, a tremendous asset in obtaining a job in a range of fields, including the defense industry of course. To receive the discount, registration is required by Dec. 31, through the company’s website.



David Turner, president, CEO and Chairman of the Board at Trio Consulting, explained the company’s strategy behind the sale. “Right now there’s a great deal of talk about the fiscal cliff and what it means for Americans. We recognize that, while this certainly is a serious matter, the intensive coverage and exploitation of fears has become excessive.” He added, “Our PMP 257 class is one of our most popular offerings, and we’re pleased to provide it to our customers at such a substantial discount.”



About Trio Consulting

Based in Lake Ridge, VA, Trio is a DAU-certified Equivalent Provider that offers courses required in different defense-related careers. All courses are certified by the American Council on Education or Curriculum Training Solutions and reflect the highest training standards for which students can receive DAU credit towards various DAWIA training certifications. Trio is dedicated to providing the critical training and consulting support every client’s needs, helping students develop the knowledge and capabilities they need to successfully carry out their missions. For more information, visit: www.trio-consulting.com.