Companies Buy Facebook Fans to Increase One-on-One Interaction, Sales

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2011 -- Social media has become an invaluable tool for businesses to promote new and current products, and interact with customers on a personal level.



Whether running a contest to learn more about clients or offering a giveaway, companies are connecting on a one-on-one basis with potential and current customers on Facebook.



With more than 500 million users, Facebook offers the largest platform to bring fans to a company’s page to advertise products and services on a global level. But with certain promotional and privacy limitations in place, it can be difficult to connect with potential fans.



With packages starting from $39.99, TrafficKeep.com, an Internet marketing company that serves the needs of webmasters across the world, provides guaranteed traffic comprising of genuine, live visitors to customers’ Facebook pages at very affordable prices. The company allows businesses to buy Facebook fans and helps them circumnavigate the finicky limitations the popular social media site places on company pages. The service provided by TrafficKeep.com gives companies the opportunity to connect with customers in countries other websites cannot provide. In addition to US, UK and worldwide fans, TrafficKeep.com can also provide fans from AU and CA.



The more fans a company Facebook page has, the more opportunity they have to connect with potential customers. And rather than purchase high-priced advertisements to promote their Facebook business page, companies can buy targeted Facebook fans through TrafficKeep.com.



For companies questioning “why buy Facebook fans,” TrafficKeep.com says they are a one-of-a-kind service allowing businesses to connect with live customers who fit within the demographic parameters a company requires.



“We let you choose your ideal audience with a number of options including geo-location, industry and interests, all to ensure your business has higher chances of reaching an audience that will indeed listen to what you have to say,” said TrafficKeep.com.



The company offers several packages beginning from $39.99 and allows businesses to buy facebook likes based on an allotted number of people.



As an added bonus, customers interested in buying website and photo likes can contact TrafficKeep.com directly to discuss their endless possibility of services.



With a money-back guarantee, clients can feel secure in purchasing their Facebook fan package right on the company’s website.



About TrafficKeep.com:

For the past two years, TrafficKeep.com has established themselves as the ultimate resource for purchasing real, quality Facebook fans. With programs tailored to suit smaller businesses, TrafficKeep.com helps companies attract the best-suited traffic to their Facebook pages and websites. The company consists of a small team of Facebook experts who provide top-notch service and after-sale support at an affordable price. For more information, visit http://www.TrafficKeep.com