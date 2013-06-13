Companies Can Hire a Professional Presenter Quickly and Easily at GreatBritishPresenters.co.uk

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- Some companies may have the best ideas and the greatest products but the worst spokespeople. Without the right type of presenter to get their message across, some very successful and innovative companies may come across as anything but. Recognizing this, Jane Farnham and Steve Denison, two broadcast industry veterans, launched Greatbritishpresenters.co.uk. It’s an online service companies can use to easily find and hire a TV presenter without having to pay exorbitant agency fees and commissions.



Farnham and Denison are long-time friends who met while working in the TV and broadcasting business. Together they discovered there was a gap in the market for companies to easily find and hire a TV presenter. Traditionally, hiring a British speaking presenter involved working with talent agencies that collected huge commissions for each placement. With their inside out understanding of the industry, they introduced Great British Presenters as an alternative for companies. It turns out their hunch was right on. In just six months since the business launched, the site has taken off and companies turn to them to hire presenters every day.



Many types of companies and organisations are using Great British Presenters for different types of projects including advertisements, videos, tradeshows, conferences and live events. Each presenter is a professional industry artist with years of experience. “We list only the best professional presenters in the industry and we can vouch for every single one of them as we've worked alongside them for over 10 years. Whatever your project we will make sure your message is delivered effectively and professionally to give you the best possible results,” say the partners on their site.



The hiring process is simple. Visitors to the site at www.greatbritishpresenters.co.uk can view individual artist reels for each presenter with British accent and get in touch to book their talent. And, if they’re unsure, Great British Presenters can work with companies to help them pick out the perfect personality to represent them. The cost varies depending on the project and presenter. Companies that need a voiceover can use their sister site, greatbritishvoices.co.uk.



About Great British Presenters

Great British Presenters is a new service companies can use to find and hire professional presenters. Founded by broadcast industry veterans Jane Farnham and Steve Denison, the company helps all types of organizations hire the perfect presenters to represent them without having to pay exorbitant agency fees and commissions. For more information, visit: http://greatbritishpresenters.co.uk/