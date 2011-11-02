Companies Can Rank More Than 12,919 Organic Keywords Fast With Peer365.com

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2011 -- Everyone searches for things on the Internet in different ways. For instance, two people searching for a massage therapist in Houston, TX may use completely different search keywords and different search engines. One of them may open Google and type the words “massage therapist Houston, TX” into the search box. While the other may open Bing and type the words “massages in Houston.”



So how is a company to know the most effective way to set up their website and what keywords customers will use when searching for their services or products?



Peer365.com, a results-driven local and national website marketing firm in Houston, TX, has developed a strategy and technology which delivers large sets of keywords to the page one results of Google, Yahoo and Bing at a rapid rate. The Houston SEO firm recently helped a Houston, TX furniture store optimize and rank more than 12,919 organic keywords resulting in a more than 100 percent increase in qualified traffic to the company’s website.



Ensuring a website is properly optimized for search engines is critical to a company’s overall Internet marketing strategy and may be restricting a website’s performance not only in search rankings, but also bounce rates and conversions. Peer365.com offers a variety of services that specifically focus on effectively incorporating SEO tactics.



The SEO Houston company’s unique approach is broken down into eight steps including: developing an online marketing strategy; performing keyword and market research; developing quality content; optimizing the content for search and human consumption; promoting it through a variety of search technology and solutions partners including social media; distributing via the appropriate channels; building links; and finally, measuring results using Google Analytics.



According to Mr. Shahjahan, CEO of Peer365.com, the company has developed an advanced website marketing system.



“We believe our clients should dominate the business category they operate in based on geographical targeted exposure of 100+ keywords per website,” said Mr. Shahjahan. “We are among a very small number of SEO firms that can get large number of keywords ranked per website using our SEO technology. At Peer365, we only take one client per category and geography to avoid any conflict of interest.”



About Peer365.com

Based in Houston, TX, Peer365.com is a full-service Internet marketing company delivering unlimited keyword ranking for a flat fee with local SEO packages starting from 100 keywords for $0.16 per keyword ($499/mo.). With no contracts, no setup fees, no hidden costs and month-to-month SEO plans, the Internet marketing firm provides the most keywords for the least amount of money. For more information and a full list of SEO pricing, visit http://www.Peer365.com