Companies Increase Sales With Advanced Online Strategies from Australian-Based Digital Domination

Perth, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2011 -- These days, the majority of businesses understand the importance of having a website to represent their brand to the hundreds of millions of online customers.



And yet, a recent report showed 99 percent of business budgets are spent on advertising campaigns and only one percent is typically spent on a company’s website.



With numbers like these, it is easy to see how even with the vast number of potential online customers, businesses fail to make an impact and convert visitors to actual sales.



Numerous small and medium-sized Australian-based companies are turning to Digital Domination Pty. Ltd., a wholly-owned Australian online marketing business, to generate more leads and sales through advanced online marketing strategies. The company specializes in complete online marketing solutions and encourages the integration of offline marketing efforts with their clients’ online marketing presence. From measured and analyzed web design to Site Engine Optimization (SEO) and Pay-Per-Click (PPC) advertising, Digital Domination is a one-stop shop helping Australian businesses grow and progress their online marketing operations.



According the SEO Perth company, many Australian businesses dabble with online marketing but fail to produce any real return on their investment due to a lack of knowledge about the most important elements. And in many cases, Australian businesses are much slower to adopt new technologies, thereby hindering their profits.



Digital Domination believes it is imperative for Australian businesses to keep up with the current online trends and offers companies extensive online marketing services, including comprehensive website design, Perth SEO services, PPC advertising, social media setup and monitoring, blog creation, and more.



The company says one of the largest problems they encounter is websites that have not been built to offer versatility or optimal searchability by the most popular engines.



According to Digital Domination, “Getting the back end of the web design right is one of our primary concerns. We want you to be found when people are looking for your services on search engines like Google and Bing. We want you to be able to update your website in a matter of minutes, whenever you feel like it. We want people discovering your web site even when they weren’t necessarily looking for you. Why? Because it gives you an opportunity to generate sales.”



In addition to having a well-designed website, for 90 percent of businesses the best return on investment lies with having top-notch Perth SEO services. Digital Domination urges small and large businesses not to underestimate this powerful tool.



