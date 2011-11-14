Companies Keep it Simple and Cyber to Connect With Potential Customers

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2011 -- With the global and cyber explosion of cloud marketing and social media, companies are being forced to re-learn and re-examine the ways in which they conduct business and interact with customers.



Although it would be comforting for a company to believe they could determine the exact way in which a customer makes a purchase, it is almost always the customer making the choice of what and how they buy their products and services.



But understanding a potential customer’s instinctual buying habits is a universal challenge for companies worldwide, especially in the ever-changing age of technology marketing.



To help businesses overcome these challenges and connect with their customers, Marketing Options International recently launched a mini-campaign and mini-site called Technology Marketing in Mind, where companies can gain insight from seasoned industry professionals. The new site, TMIM.Co.UK, offers B2B marketing tips from more than 25 senior marketers from companies including IBM, Microsoft, Dell, Oracle and Cisco.



The new site is a yearlong programme of digital content showcasing how-to guides and practical blog posts about technology marketing. Visitors are welcomed into the site’s “Mindshare Café,” cleverly themed to emulate a corner coffee shop, and encouraged to explore new ways to connect with their customers while sipping a virtual latte.



With the launch of the new B2B marketing strategy site, businesses searching for proven and creative solutions to technology marketing can watch a series of three exclusive videos. The chapters include: “Understanding Today’s Technical Buyer,” “Communicating the Value of Complex Products,” and “Building Relationships and Loyalty.”



Each of these videos provide companies with invaluable advice from senior technology marketers. In them, they discuss the needs and motivations of today’s B2B tech buyer and provide insight into how to develop a strong, lasting relationship in what’s increasingly becoming a buyer’s market.



According to TMIM.Co.UK, “Social networking is turning happy customers into valuable advocates, and disaffected customers into a potential risk. When switching software solutions is as easy as moving from one cloud vendor to another, and when economic uncertainty means repeat business is easier to secure than new business, it’s never been more important to keep your customers onside.”



Upcoming B2B marketing best practice videos include “Rethinking the Art of Lead Generation” and “Content Marketing in the Digital Era.”



About Marketing Options International

Founded in 1987, Marketing Options International (MOI) is a specialist B2B technology marketing agency with the core belief that clients are served best when people share common values – marketing intelligence, imagination, empathy and a passion for technology and delivering exceptional marketing programmes. Supporting some of the world’s most admired B2B technology brands including Oracle, Fujitsu, Alcatel-Lucent, EMC, Cognizant and Steria, MOI is known as “The B2B Technology Marketing People.” For more information, visit http://www.mointernational.com.