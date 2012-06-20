Companies Rely on iceDispensers.net to Help Them Find the Best Ice Dispenser

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- Thaddeus Lowe invented the first commercially produced ice machine in the United States in 1866 but it wasn’t until the 1920s that people became accustomed to having refrigerators at home. The first refrigerator with a built in ice maker was introduced in 1953. These days, people can purchase portable standalone ice makers that produce ice cubes in a matter of minutes.



An increasing number of companies these days have an ice dispenser so that employees can have a cold drink whenever they want. Ice dispensers come in all shapes and sizes and it’s important for companies to select one that is suitable for both the size of their establishment and the size of the workforce.



Numerous companies have sprung up offering ice dispensers, but it can be extremely difficult to compare the services offered by these companies. As a result, a new website called iceDispensers.net has been getting a lot of attention recently.



iceDispensers.net explains: “Ice can now be made in different shapes, consistency, and with different types of filtration. Companies have the choice of buying or renting a machine, but with so many ice dispensers for rent on the market, it is hard to decide which model is most appropriate. iceDispensers.net aims to take the pain out of the search process by sending the most respected brands and services to its customers”.



The website is easy to navigate. Visitors can obtain 5 immediate free quotes for commercial ice dispensers by completing a simple form. iceDispensers.net only partners with ice dispenser companies that focus exclusively on providing B2B services so businesses know they are dealing with specialist ice dispenser suppliers.



Vendors who would like to be considered to provide quotes can click on the contact button to the left hand side of each page.



The site hosts a plethora of editorial content aimed at educating businesses about ice dispensers so they make an informed decision. Articles include tips on what companies should look out for when selecting an ice supplier, comparisons between companies and insights in to the pit falls of purchasing a refurbished machine.



About iceDispensers.net

iceDispensers.net was set up to help organizations find the perfect ice company to partner with.



For more information, please visit: http://icedispensers.net