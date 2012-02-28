Companies Take Advantage of Flash Memory Price Drops to Purchase USB Direct Custom Flash Drives

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2012 -- USB Direct, Canada’s supplier of custom flash drives is encouraging businesses and organizations to take advantage of the current low prices on custom flash drives for corporate and business marketing efforts in 2012. The smallest businesses to the largest multinational corporations turn to USB Direct for customized logo-branded USB drives with a wide range of memory capacities and style options.



At the heart of portable USB drives, digital cameras, mobile phones and a host of other ubiquitous digital electronic products is the NAND flash memory chip. Recent market forces have drastically reduced the prices for eight and sixteen gigabyte versions of these flash memory chips, which is good news for businesses, nonprofits and corporations that utilize custom USB drives as marketing and branding tools.



As North America’s major provider of custom USB drives, USB Direct is spreading the word that now is the ideal time to buy custom USB drives for 2012. “There are several factors that have led to much cheaper prices from manufacturers and we want to pass those savings along to our clients,” said USB Direct CEO Daniel Rubin. “Unfortunately, this manufacturer price drop won’t last, so we’re encouraging businesses to act now to take advantage of the additional savings on top of our already low prices.”



In addition to custom logo printing and packaging, USB Direct offers an exceptionally wide selection of custom flash drives in different materials, styles, colors and storage capacities to meet any company or organization’s promotional needs. Their shell material selection ranges from plastic and metal to wood and even recycled paper and silicone for ecologically conscious customers.



USB Direct clients have many styles to choose from including USB drives shaped like cars, Russian dolls, and even credit cards that can be screen printed in full color. Versatile use models such as pens and laser pointer combinations are also available as well as the flat stick and swivel flash drive styles. Services also include data preloading, auto-run functionality inclusion and more.



“NAND flash drive manufacturer prices will increase in the second quarter of 2012 as electronic product buying enters its regular sales growth season,” said Rubin. “We’re urging custom flash drives Canada buyers to take advantage of this limited window where we can offer even lower prices by contacting our customer service team for a free quote.” For more information, please visit http://www.usbdirect.ca



About USB Direct

