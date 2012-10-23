Companies That Once Chose German Manufacturers Are Now Buying American

Bellingham, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- In a reversal of recent trends, U.S. contract manufacturing companies are beginning to win back business that had gone to German firms.



“We are seeing many companies that were having their parts machined in Germany turning to U.S. companies,” said John Kauker, Vice President of Antron Engineering, a Massachusetts precision machining company. “Firms are choosing to contract with U.S. companies for a variety of reasons, but it all boils down to quality and price.”



Kauker cited reduced shipping costs and shorter delivery time as two reasons for the trend.



“A U.S. company can often match the price of a German company,” said Kauker. “And when you can get your product delivered faster and cheaper, that gives the U.S. company an edge.”



Kauker said that U.S. companies provide design, engineering and manufacturing services that are equal to famous German engineering.



“The quality of U.S. manufacturing is among the best in the world,” said Kauker, “And many companies find that U.S. manufacturers have better customer service and a process that is easier to manage.”



Though the American manufacturing industry has seen job losses in recent decades, the U.S. remains the world's largest manufacturer, accounting for about a fifth of global output. According to Kauker, U.S. manufacturing is now becoming leaner and more efficient, giving domestic companies an edge over foreign competitors.



Antron Engineering offers services such as electro-mechanical assembly and fabrication, laser assemblies and brazing and welding, as well as computer numerical control manufacturing.



