Companies Throughout Canada Rave About Innovative Signage Company 1 Stop Signs & Prints

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2011 -- People encounter a variety of signs every day. From traffic and pedestrian signs to restaurant and retail signs, in many cases, people would be lost without the proper signage in place. Even with the most high-tech GPS systems, signs are the flagship in helping people know they have reached their destination.



And recently, companies have gotten more and more creative with the way in which they utilize their signage. Digital signs and vehicle wraps are among these new innovative trends.



But signage can be a large expense for companies making it important to find a business that can produce eye-catching signs at an affordable price.



This is why businesses are raving about 1 Stop Signs & Prints, a Canada-based full-service comprehensive signage company offering innovative and effective visual communication solutions at highly competitive rates. The company provides businesses and individuals with all of their signage needs and offers superior customer service.



Anyone looking for “signs Mississauga,” can turn to 1 Stop Signs & Prints to fulfill all of their signage needs. The company offers a variety of cutting-edge and traditional signs, including: architectural signage, digital signage, electrical signs, trade show displays and exhibits, vehicle graphics and wraps, wall graphics, window graphics and decals, regulatory signs, banners, point-of-purchase displays and more.



The company upholds five core values: innovation, quality, service, timeline and price. By consistently providing their customers with products and services that carry all of these values, the signage company continues to develop long-lasting relationships with clients.



KUMON, a previous client said 1 Stop Signs & Prints, “Consistently provides innovative ideas, prompt services and has excellent, quality products at a reasonable price.”



The company also offers a 120 percent price match warranty on competitor’s signage quotes within 90 days of the job completion; some conditions apply.



Nathalie French, another past client, said this attractive warranty is much-appreciated.

French said, “What I like most about this signage shop is the great warranty. They are friendly and very competent.”



Visitors of the company’s website, 1StopVisual.com, can receive a free consultation, free estimate, free survey and a free layout.



About 1 Stop Signs & Prints:

Established in 2006, 1 Stop Signs & Prints is a Canada-based full-service signage company offering businesses and individuals innovative and effective visual communication solutions at highly competitive rates. The company provides superior customer service by upholding their five core values: innovation, quality, service, timeline and price. For more information, visit http://www.1StopVisual.com