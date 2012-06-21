Companies Turn to JOMAC for Aluminum Service Truck Bodies and Crane Trucks

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2012 -- An increasing number of auto manufacturers now prefer to build cars and light trucks out of aluminum rather than steel. According to the Aluminum Association, the metal is a key solution in meeting the final fuel economy standards and green gas emissions rules laid down by the U.S. Department of Transportation and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.



Aluminum is lighter than steel and therefore provides better fuel savings, the metal does not rust and it is 100% recyclable. One company that has been using aluminum in the construction of truck bodies for more than 20 years is JOMAC and the company’s website has been attracting a lot of visitors recently.



The site explains: “For decades, JOMAC has been utilizing the proven weight savings and durability aluminum construction of service bodies has to offer. With rising fuel and steel prices, the benefits of aluminum service bodies are becoming more and more evident.”



The JOMAC website is easy to navigate. A menu bar near the top of the home page splits the site into categories of service truck bodies, crane trucks, service locations, warranty, options and accessories, specifications and contact. The service truck bodies and crane trucks sections are split further into sub-categories to enable visitors to go straight to the vehicle they are interested in.



JOMAC has compiled high quality imagery of its vehicles and the site contains a plethora of editorial content. There is also a quick links section to the left hand side of the home page that directs visitors to topics such as financing, warranties and FAQs.



Visitors who want to see JOMAC service trucks at a tradeshow will find a list of events on the home page, as well as links to news headlines, industry news and a link to allow social media fans to connect with the company on Facebook.



The website provides a toll free telephone number for people to call if they want a quote as well as an email contact form.



The options and accessories section features a wide range of equipment that could be beneficial to customers and the company can configure any service truck body with the majority of them.



All JOMAC aluminum service truck bodies and cranes come with an automatic 10-year return to factory guarantee. The site also contains a comprehensive list of all its service locations throughout the United States. Furthermore, the company offers field service within a 250-mile radius of its headquarters in Carrollton, Ohio.



About JOMAC

JOMAC has been a leading manufacturer of aluminum service truck bodies, aluminum utility bodies and aluminum mechanics bodies for over 23 years. JOMAC’s headquarters are in Carrollton, Ohio and the company has service centers nationwide.



For more information, please visit: http://jomacltd.com