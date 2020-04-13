Companion Animal Diagnostics Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 - IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Zoetis, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Virbac

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases demanding effective diagnostics in pet animals is projected to fuel the growth. According to the Banfield Pet Hospital's State of Pet Health Report, canine diabetes had increased by 40% and feline diabetes had increased by 20% from 2011 to 2017. Moreover, rising number of pet owners indicating increased adoption of companion animals is anticipated to drive the overall revenue growth. According to a report by the Humane Society of the United States, in 2017, around 60.2 million U.S. households had at least one dog and around 47.1 million had at least one cat.



The Global Companion Animal Diagnostics Market size was estimated at USD 2.1 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.



Increasing demand for fully automated and semi-automated diagnostic tests is anticipated to further propel the demand for companion animal diagnostics. Automation in the tests will result in efficient handling of large volume of samples and increased productivity. The tests are cost effective and also cover a wide range of diseases. Moreover, increased use of glucose monitoring devices to diagnose diabetes at an early stage is projected to further propel the growth. The advent of micro fluids and miniaturization among others supported commercialization and development of in vitro diagnostic devices and imaging systems, which is projected to further propel growth of companion animal diagnostics.



Request Exclusive Free Sample PDF Of This Report At – https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=61759



Segment by Key players:

- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

- Zoetis, Inc.

- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

- Virbac

- Heska Corporation

- Neogen Corporation

- bioMérieux SA

- IDvet

- INDICAL Bioscience GmbH

- Randox Laboratories Ltd.



Segment by Type:

- Clinical Biochemistry

- Urinalysis

- Immunodiagnostic

- Hematology

- Molecular Diagnostics



Segment by Application:

- Clinical Pathology

- Bacteriology

- Parasitology



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Avail Discount On This Report – https://dataintelo.com/ask-for-discount/?reportId=61759



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Forecast

4.5.1. Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Companion Animal Diagnostics Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



For More Enquiry About This Report @ https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=61759



About DataIntelo

DATAINTELO has set its benchmark in the market research industry by providing syndicated and customized research report to the clients. The database of the company is updated on a daily basis to prompt the clients with the latest trends and in-depth analysis of the industry. Our pool of database contains various industry verticals that include: IT & Telecom, Food Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals and Energy, Consumer foods, Food and beverages, and many more. Each and every report goes through the proper research methodology, validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports.



Contact Info –DataIntelo

Name – Alex Mathews

Email – sales@dataintelo.com

Website – https://dataIntelo.com

Blog – https://dataintelo.com/blog/

Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.