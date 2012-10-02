Companion Diagnostics and Personalized Medicine Market Report 2012

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2012 -- This is the latest and most up-to-date Market Report from Select Biosciences addressing the companion diagnostics (CDx) and personalized medicine market place.Personalized medicine is a broad field with several stakeholders all of which must be aligned in order to capture the immense potential value in targeting therapeutics to the correct patient population—the field of stratified medicine.



Companion Diagnostics has been rapidly expanding over the past 3 years and in this market report we describe the current state of the marketplace from the following perspectives:



All the Prognostic and Predictive Biomarkers with Potential Clinical Utility are described—a few have already been developed into CDx and we expect growth in this space

Targeted Therapeutics, Associated Biomarkers, Therapeutic Indications, and Testing Mandates are Described

Companion Diagnostics Partnerships and Collaborations from 2009 to 2012 are Presented—Provides an Up-to-Date State of the Industry Describing the Disease Areas being Addressed and Types of Biomarkers Being Deployed

Quantitative Market Metrics

Quantitative Market Forecast: Market Sizing and Growth Rate

Revenue Breakout: Rx versus Dx

Targeted Rx and CDx Pricing

Publication Hotspot Analyses of the Various Cancer Biomarker Classes for Identifying Niches of Market Opportunity in Various Disease Classes

This data-driven characterization of the Companion Diagnostics and Personalized Medicine field is a hands-on document that can be used for competitive benchmarking, business planning, and strategy development—all the data that have been collected in this industry analysis are presented and they form the basis for the conclusions drawn throughout the market report presented in a format enabling “drag-and-drop” into business presentations/business plans—this Market Report is written and delivered to customers in PowerPoint format.



Browse All Reports of Pharmaceutical Market Research Reports



Extensive Market Analyses Presented in this Report



Personalized Medicine and Companion Diagnostics: Market Segmentation and Quantitative Analysis



Prognostic Biomarkers in Cancer Listing, Description, and Clinical Significance

Predictive Biomarkers in Cancer Listing, Description, and Clinical Significance

Summary of Pathways to Regulatory Approval of Companion Diagnostics

LDTs under CLIA Certification

Outcomes with Drugs in Various Disease Classes

Percent of Tumor Classes where Tumors are Associated with Characterized Somatic Mutations

Companion Diagnostics and Personalized Medicine: Quantitative Market Metrics

How Much Does it Cost to Develop a Companion Diagnostic?

Precedent for Premium Pricing in Cancer Targeted Therapeutics

Pricing of Selected Personalized Medicine Tests

Growth of the Personalized Medicine Marketplace: Market Size/Forecast and Growth Rate

Personalized Medicine Industry Landscape: Selected Indications, Biomarkers and Therapeutics



Market Trends and Evolution of the CDx Marketplace



Disparities between Rx and CDx Companies

Varying Economic Incentives between Rx and Dx Development

Increasing Targeted Rx in the Oncology Space and Effect on CDx Development

Current Rx/CDx Co-development Programs in Phase III Trials with Listing of Associated Biomarkers

Cancer Classes Addressable by CDx

Characterization of Molecular Biomarker Classes: Hotspot Analysis of Publications

Cancer Biomarkers

Oncogenes

Tumor Suppressor Genes

Non-coding RNAs

Collaborations and Partnering in the CDx Space



2012

2011

2010

2009



Browse Full Report with TOC : http://www.researchmoz.us/companion-diagnostics-and-personalized-medicine-market-report-2012-report.html