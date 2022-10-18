Companion Diagnostics Industry to Witness Emergence of Players Including Abbott Laboratories, - bioMerieux, Illumina, Agilent Technologies, and Thermo Fisher Scientific

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2022 -- The latest publication titled Companion Diagnostics – Thematic Research has been added to GlobalData Plc report store. Companion diagnostics (CDx) are molecular assays that measure levels of proteins, genes, or specific mutations to reveal a specific, efficacious therapy for an individual's condition. CDx are a form of personalized, stratified, and precision medicine due to which a patient's treatment will become increasingly individualized.



View Report Outlook: https://www.globaldata.com/store/report/companion-diagnostics-theme-analysis/



CDx has expanded from a handful of oncology drugs with corresponding diagnostics to include multiple therapeutic areas, and the number of combinations has grown significantly over the years. However, oncology remains the largest segment for FDA-defined marketed drugs with CDx. The CDx thematic research report looks at the CDx medical devices market and some of the oncology biomarkers, indications, and diagnostic technologies being utilized. The market for biomarker testing continues to increase due to increases in disease, awareness, improved accessibility to personalized medicine, and technological advancements.2



Download Sample PDF: https://www.globaldata.com/store/talk-to-us/?report=3171569



Companion Diagnostics Trends



Technology trends

- Big data

- AI

- Biomarker testing

- Laboratory developed tests

- Next-generation sequencing

- Liquid biopsies



Macroeconomic trends

- Decreasing cost of genetic testing

- The collaboration between diagnostic and pharmaceutical companies



Regulatory trends

- Impact of clinical guidelines



Download More Insights on Market Trends at: https://www.globaldata.com/store/talk-to-us/?report=3171569



Companion Diagnostics Value Chain Insights



The companion diagnostics value chain components comprise of following parameters:

Indications

- Breast cancer

- Colorectal cancer

- Leukemia

- Lung cancer

- Melanoma

- Ovarian cancer



Biomarkers

- BRCA

- HER2

- BRAF

- BCR-ABL

- ALK



Diagnostic technologies

- Immunohistochemistry tests

- In situ hybridization tests

- Nucleic acid amplification tests

- Sanger sequencing tests

- Next generation sequencing tests



Request for Sample PDF at: https://www.globaldata.com/store/talk-to-us/?report=3171569



Companion Diagnostic Companies



GlobalData highlights publicly listed and private companies that are making their mark within the CDx theme.

- Abbott Laboratories: The company offers a broad range of diagnostics for hospitals, labs, blood banks, and clinics to diagnose and monitor health conditions. It also offers molecular diagnostic solutions by providing select appropriate therapies and monitor disease progression by analyzing DNA, RNA, and proteins at the molecular level. It is a leader in ALK and BCR-ABL tests, leading in ISH tests.

- Agilent Technologies: Agilent Technologies is a provider of instruments, reagents, software, services, and consumables for comprehensive laboratory workflow. Its product portfolio comprises liquid chromatography systems and components, gas chromatography systems and components, microarray solutions, clinical and diagnostic testing, and automation systems, among others. It is one of the leaders in BRCA tests and HER2 IHC tests.

- bioMerieux: bioMerieux, a subsidiary of Institut Merieux SA, develops, manufactures, and markets in vitro diagnostic solutions for hospitals and private laboratories. The company offers diagnostic solutions such as systems, reagents, and software for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and cancers. It is one of the leaders in BRAF tests (NAAT).

- Illumina: Illumina provides genomic sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis in the areas of molecular diagnostics, translational and consumer genomics, and cancer. The company's portfolio encompasses sequencing kits and reagents, sequencing tools and systems, microarray kits and reagents, molecular biology reagents, and arrays and reagents. It offers human whole-genome sequencing, microarray services, instrument services, training, and consulting. It leads in NGS testing.

- Thermo Fisher Scientific: Thermo Fisher Scientific is a provider of medical equipment, analytical instruments, reagents and consumables, software, and services to tackle complex analytical challenges in research, diagnostics, and clinical laboratories. It offers solutions for cellular analysis and biology, flow cytometry, and synthetic biology. The company has a range of products including technologies for mass spectrometry, genetic sequencing, electron microscopy, and protein and molecular biology research. It is one of the leaders in BRCA tests, ALK NGS tests, and Sanger sequencing.

- Asuragen

- Foundation Medicine

- MilliporeSigma

- Roche Diagnostics International



For additional information on vendor-specific offerings, Fetch Sample Report Copy Now at: https://www.globaldata.com/store/talk-to-us/?report=3171569



About GlobalData

GlobalData is a leading data, analytics, and insights provider in the world's largest industries. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our mission is to help our clientele ranging from professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. Continuously enriching 50+ terabytes of unique data and leveraging the collective expertise of over 2,000 in-house industry analysts, data scientists, and journalists, as well as a global community of industry professionals, we aim to provide decision-makers with timely, actionable insights.



Media Contacts

Mark Jephcott

Head of PR EMEA

mark.jephcott@globaldata.com

cc: pr@globaldata.com

+44 (0)207 936 6400