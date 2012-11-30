Companion Diagnostics Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2012 -- Companion diagnostics is the technique used to detect responses of different patients to particular drugs or biological agents in order to understand and correlate their responses to pharmaceutical agents. Companion diagnostics can be set up clinically to stratify patients depending on their response to certain therapeutic agents. Companion diagnostics is expected to play a significant role in the treatment of cancers in the near future.



Companion diagnostics has emerged as a perfect solution to materialize the goal of developing personalized medicine. It provides tools and technology to determine the toxicity and adverse effects of drugs and the response patients to particular drug. This market is gaining popularity due to growing concerns about reducing healthcare costs and the rising demand for effective medicines.



This research report analyzes this market on the basis of its market segments and major geographies. It is a comprehensive study of market trends, industry growth drivers, restraints, market structure, and market projections for the coming years. This report also includes an analysis of the current technological developments, Porter’s five force model analysis, and detailed profiles of the top market players. It includes a review of the micro and macro factors significant for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



The major geographies analyzed under this research study are



- North America

- Asia-Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



The major players in this market are Abbott, Affymetrix, Agendia, Agilent, Asuragen, Aureon, Beckman Coulter, BioCurex, Biomarker, Biomedical, Biomerica, bioMérieux, Biomira, BioModa, Clarient, Claros, Correlogic, CytoCore, Cytogen, Dako, DiaDexus, Almac, AMDL, DiagnoCure, DRG, EDP, Eisai, EXACT, Exagen, Gene Logic, Genesis, Genomic, Health Ikonisys, Illumina, Incyte, LabCorp, Life, Matritech, Miraculins, Monogram, Myriad, NimbleGen, Northwest, Nycomed, Oncotech, Oncothyreon, Orion, Oxford, Polymedco, Power3, Prometheus, Proteome, Qiagen, Roche, InterGenetics, Ipsogen, Johnson & Johnson, SensiGen, Siemens, SuperArray, Tosoh, TrimGen, Upstream, Veridex, Vermillion, Vertex, and others.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This research report includes a pin-point analysis of the changing competition dynamics and it helps to stay ahead of competitors

- It provides an overview of the different factors driving and restraining market growth

- It helps to clearly understand the key product segments, leading market players, and their strategies

- It helps to make informed business decisions based on the basis of an in-depth analysis of the market

- It provides up-to-date analysis of the latest trends and helps to stay informed about current technological advancements



