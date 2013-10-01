Companion Diagnostics Market Is Expected to Reach USD 5.6 Billion in 2019: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- Transparency Market Research published new market report “Companion Diagnostics Market (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Gastric Cancer, Melanoma and Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019," the global companion diagnostics market was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2012 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2013 to 2019, to reach an estimated value of USD 5.6 billion in 2019.



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Companion diagnostics are the tests or assays which assist physicians in making efficient treatment decisions depending on the patient response to the ongoing treatment. These tests are developed either once the drug is commercialized or along with the drug in development. The diagnostic test acts as a companion to the drug under investigation and ensures the commercialization of a safer and efficient targeted therapeutic in a very cost effective manner. The most important factors favoring growth of the global companion diagnostics market include the increasing focus of pharmaceutical manufacturers on cost reduction in drug discovery and development, and the rising demand for targeted therapies. Also, continuous exploration of biomarkers and advances in diagnostic technologies will drive the growth and acceptance of companion diagnostics worldwide.



Factors such as lack of compact regulatory guidelines for the development and commercialization of companion diagnostics, high cost of procedures, lengthy developmental and approval phases, and lack of proper reach and availability (particularly in the low income countries) are expected to hamper the ready acceptance of companion diagnostics. Currently, many in vitro diagnostics companies are focusing on the development of accurate and reliable companion diagnostics for various biomarkers. Pharmaceutical companies are either focusing on in-house development of companion diagnostics or development in collaboration with diagnostics companies. This strategy focusing on the co-development of a drug and its companion diagnostic will prove to be advantageous over the conventional development process occurring in isolation.



The global companion diagnostics market can be categorized by tests for various indications and geography. Companion diagnostics market for breast cancer was the most prominent segment of the market in 2012 by revenue. Extensive research on breast cancer biomarkers and a paradigm shift towards personalized medicine will continue to propel the adoption of breast cancer companion diagnostics. However, another attractive segment of this market is that of lung cancer companion diagnostics, with the discovery of lung cancer specific biomarkers and an elaborate pipeline of related companion diagnostics for the same. It is estimated that the global market for lung cancer companion diagnostics will grow at a CAGR of over 20% from 2013 to 2019.



At a regional level, North America was the largest market in 2012 for companion diagnostics, followed by the European region. The favorable healthcare policies, large consumer base, high disposable incomes, increased awareness, presence of suitable infrastructure facilities and ready acceptance of novel approaches in medicine will propel rapid development of companion diagnostics in the North American market. The Asia-Pacific and RoW regions are expected to experience commendable growth by 2019 due to the huge untapped potential, rising disposable incomes and continuous improvements in healthcare infrastructure.



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The companion diagnostics market is characterized by the presence of established diagnostics manufacturers as well as small players solely operating in this market. The major companies competing in this market are Roche Holdings AG, Qiagen N.V., Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Genomic Health, Inc., GE Healthcare Ltd., Life Technologies Corporation, and Agendia N.V.



The global companion diagnostics market is segmented as follows:



Companion Diagnostics Market, by Indications



- Breast Cancer

- Lung Cancer

- Colorectal Cancer

- Gastric Cancer

- Melanoma

- Others (HIV, Thalassemia)



Companion Diagnostics Market, by Geography



- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World (RoW)



TABLE OF CONTENTS



Chapter 1 Introduction



1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 List Of Abbreviations



Chapter 2 Executive Summary





Browse the full report with TOC at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/companion-diagnostics-market.html

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