Company Advisor Helps in Finding Various Useful Services in Dubai

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- Company Advisor is a community social network that allows people to participate in forums, trade in the local market place, plan various activities and also helps them find services around them easily. They have a database of companies that offer services such as cleaning, garden & pool, technology, pets, health, education, baby & kids, entertainment, financial, food & drinks, home & lifestyle, insurance, legal, real estate, relocation & storage, sports, holidays & travel and more. Companies can be filtered by individuals looking for their services by rating, location and price range. Their services can also be sorted based on value for money, time management, availability, professionalism and cleanliness. Company advisor also gives people access to choose the best company with the best services for what they require in the UAE.



Answering a query about their services, the spokesperson of Company Advisor commented, "We are a community social network that helps individuals and companies find top services in the UAE. Individuals can promote their company by listing it on our site, and all they need to do is to sign up on our website with their email and name, and an account will be created for them. Companies can build their profile on our platform and start receiving real customer reviews and exposure in their target market".



Company Advisor has a database of companies that offer services that have to do with cleaning, health, pets and more. They also have several sub-services under each of them. They also ensure their customers get updates when they list new companies or ads. They do not spam customers' mail with messages as they hate spam as much as their customers do. The mission of Company Advisor is to connect buyers and sellers of business services. Individuals interested in their services can also download their community advisor app via Google store and Apple store. At Company Advisor, they ensure that all buyers and sellers comply with all applicable laws, including privacy laws, intellectual property laws, tax laws and regulatory requirements. Thus, Individuals and companies on the lookout for services such as the Best Cleaning Services in Dubai can visit Company Advisor's website.



The spokesperson of Company Advisor further commented, "We provide reviews of companies listed on our website so that our customers can pick the best choice on offer. We leverage agile frameworks to provide a robust synopsis for high-level overviews and also assist service providers in marketing their companies and services. Service users must be 18 years of age before they can use the services on our site, submitting reviews among many others."



Furthermore, Company Advisor provides individuals and companies many top services through their platform. Individuals can use their platform to get access to great companies that offer services that have to do with cleaning, technology, pets and many more. Companies can also use Company Advisor as a platform to market their services to targeted communities.



About Company Advisor

Company Advisor is a community social network that helps individuals and companies find services with ease. Hence, companies and individuals in search of top services can visit Company Advisor's website.



Contact Information:



Company Advisor

Cluster W, Tiffany Tower,

Office 1406, Jumeirah lakes Towers,

Dubai, UAE.

Phone: +971 4 456 69 53

Email: hello@theadvisor.ae

Web: https://www.companyadvisor.ae/