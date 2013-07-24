Company Announces Brand New Contract Management Software

Orange County, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Brand new contract management software, which is beneficial to businesses of all sizes around the world has just been announced. The new software is called Reniew. Reniew Software is based in the cloud and it starts at a monthly price of $150/month. They provide up to 15 users with unlimited contracts and they also provide portal access to their customer’s customers, so they can see all of the active contract properties on file. Reniew offers a monthly subscription and a discounted annual subscription.



The monthly payment or annual payment plan is well worth it, because the contract management system will make the contract management process easier. Because Reniew is hosted in the cloud on it’s scalable platform, customers can access their contract database from anywhere on the planet, through any browser.



The founders of Reniew Software has been operating in the Document Management Industry for 25+ years. During the successful construction of their own company, Tallega Software, they gained a large amount of experience in managing their on-going maintenance, support and warranty contracts. As Tallega grew, managing all of the contracts became very difficult. They tried looking for an answer and only found that most companies were still trying to manage their contracts by hand via spreadsheets or some rickety in-house system.



The problem with managing recurring contracts by hand through spreadsheets and in-house systems is that there are simply too many errors. People enter in the wrong serial numbers, the wrong term dates, the wrong prices, etc. Plus, there is absolutely no insight or reporting functionalities available to upper management.



With Reniew, customers are able to create a matching database of all of their customers, vendors, distributors, products and maintenance contracts. Real-time reporting features will make sure that customers can stabilize their cash flow throughout the year and better yet, customers can grant their customers portal access to Reniew, so they can login and see their active contracts and budgets.



Companies who are using spreadsheets and their custom systems are facing a variety of problems, such a missing billing opportunities and the inability to view the upcoming cash flows. Reniew was original established to solve problems for Tallega Software along with any vendor who is in need of help automating their contract renewals. Regardless of what the company is trying to manage, Reniew will make the job easier and it is more affordable than the alternatives. Companies are being encouraged to try the contract management services free for thirty days.



About Reniew Software

Reniew Software is an enterprise-ready contract management software in the cloud that businesses around the world are currently using to manage their recurring maintenance, support and warranty contracts. Reniew has flexible pricing that beats competitors and matches any customer’s needs.



Company Email: derekg@reniew.com

Company Phone : 949-367-9860

Website Name : Reniew Software