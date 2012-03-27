Company Benchmarking Analysis Report on the Leading Asia-Pacific Home Furniture and Housewares Retailers

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2012 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of 'Leading Asia-Pacific Home Furniture and Housewares Retailers - Company Benchmarking Analysis Report' to its offering.



The `Leading Asia-Pacific Home Furniture and Housewares Retailers - Company Benchmarking Analysis Report' compares the strength of the leading Home Furniture and Housewares Retailers in Asia-Pacific relative to each other and international averages for retailers in the Home Furniture and Housewares Retailers channel.



The benchmark analysis is based on key parameters and ratios that explain the performance of a particular company against that of its immediate peers and its overall channel of operation. As such, it provides an easy-to-use analysis which highlights the companies that are setting the benchmark performance in their channel of operation.



Scope



The report provides a peer group benchmarking analysis of leading Home Furniture and Housewares Retailers in Asia-Pacific. The peer group is selected from our Retailer Company Benchmark Database which covers the leading 1,000 global retailers. The peer group covered includes leading Home Furniture and Housewares Retailers in Asia-Pacific.



The retailers covered in the report are:



- Nitori Co., Ltd.

- NAFCO Corporation

- Rite Aid Corporation

- Fantastic Holdings Limited

- BALS CORPORATION



Reasons to Buy



- Understand the relative competitive strengths and weaknesses of the players covered, both compared to each other, as well as for the average performance of retailers in this channel around the world.



- Detailed scorecards and summary "heat charts" provide clear, concise "at a glance" analysis of the relative performance of the companies covered across a range of metrics. While more detailed data provides the granular detail behind these concise analyses.



- Gain a detailed knowledge of the best in class performance levels amongst the retailers covered in order to benchmark both competitor performance as well as that of your own company.



Key Highlights



Nitori was the strongest performer of the leading home furniture and housewares retailers in Asia-Pacific. The company's strong performance was driven by the high scores it received for scale and growth and operational efficiency pillars.



Nitori was also the strongest performer under the financial performance pillar. However, the company's performance was comparable to the channel average.



BALS was the weakest performer of the leading home furniture and housewares retailers in Asia-Pacific. The company's poor performance was driven by the weak scores it received across all the pillars.



The Asia-Pacific home furniture and housewares retail channel is highly fragmented and mostly comprises small, independent, family-run stores. Japan is an exception as the country's home furniture and housewares retail channel is moderately concentrated.



To view the detailed table of contents kindly visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/63322/leading-asia-pacific-home-furniture-and-housewares-retailers-company-benchmarking-analysis-report.html



Contact US:

Reportstack http://www.reportstack.com/contact

Twitter: http://twitter.com/reportstack

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Reportstack/182382778485635

Linkedin: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportstack