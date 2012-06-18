Company Cleans up With New Customers

Southam, Warwickshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2012 -- A Southam based cleaning and hygiene supplies company is celebrating a successful launch having welcomed 100s of new customers since its launch in March this year.



Gopher Supplies is particularly keen to make the new online cleaning, hygiene and catering supplies site a hit with business sectors such as education, healthcare, office and retail, as the company directors have pledged to donate 1% of every purchase to charity.



And one company happy to take Gopher Supplies on as their new supplier was Cannock based Interactive WardLovett, with office suppliers manager Jayne Ward using the company not only because it was able to beat their current hygiene supplies prices, but the donation made to charity on their companies behalf upon purchasing.



“Anybody who orders office hygiene and catering supplies will know that there are a huge number of competitive supply companies out there who constantly get in touch showcasing their latest deals,” Jayne said.



“It becomes tiresome to fend the host of reps off, so it really does take something unique to catch my eye when it comes to our hygiene and catering supplies.



“Gopher happened to be that company- their whole ordering process is completely painless and the best online price guarantee helps when it comes to budgeting.



“But not only that, their site is personable, easy to use and with a percentage of all sales going to a charitable cause, it clearly demonstrates that they are a reputable and socially responsible business who we would like to be associated with.



“I’ve found Gopher Supplies go above and beyond many other hygiene supplies companies with a dedicated ‘Gopher Expert’ section of the site that demonstrates best practice and advice on how to best use the products it sells and I will continue to use them on a regular basis.”



The Gopher Supplies on-line shop offers low cost cleaning and hygiene supplies as well as high quality catering supplies, equipment and consumables.



And much like many big supermarkets, they also offer loyalty points and regularly price checks products to remain competitive and value for money.



“To compete in the marketplace we have to offer customers not only products that live up to their labels but also a shopping experience that saves money, is convenient and makes them want to shop with us again” says managing director Jeremy Hodge.



More information about Gopher Supplies and the charities they support is available on their website http://www.gophersupplies.co.uk