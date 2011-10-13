Company Has Helped Recycle Millions of Golf Balls in the Last 20 Years

British Columbia, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2011 -- There is nothing quite like a good game of golf. From the beautiful scenery of the course to the camaraderie shared with other players, to hopefully hitting some great shots now and then, it’s easy to understand why so many people list golf as one of their favorite pastimes.



Golf can also be a bit of an expensive hobby; course fees and clubs and other accessories can all add up. With the economy being on the shaky side right now, many people have had to cut back on how often they hit the links.



A company has been getting a lot of attention lately for its ability to help save golf fans money by making one very important aspect of the game extremely affordable: golf balls. Golf Ball Planet features a wide variety of recycled golf balls, including well known brand names including Titleist, MaxFli, Nike, Callaway, and more.



Within the past 20 years, Golf Ball Planet has harvested literally millions of what the website refers to as “experienced golf balls,” making them available to their clients at discounted prices.



As most golfers know, just because a golf ball has seen some action on several courses, it does not mean it’s ready to be thrown away. For this reason, buying used golf balls makes a lot of sense. But before a ball is sold, Golf Ball Planet assesses it carefully to be sure it’s still of high enough quality to be used.



“We employ a vigorous quality testing program to ensure serious golfers of all skill levels get a golf ball that meet our high standards,” explained company spokesperson Jasan Richards, adding that the used golf balls are sorted into four categories: Mint, Grade A, Grade B, or Grade C.



In addition to selling cheap golf balls, Golf Ball Planet has also recently added golf accessories to its website, including golf gloves and shoe spikes.



Using the website is easy—the only difficult part might be trying to decide which brands of discount golf balls to buy first! Richards noted that the company also features a popular contest, giving away five dozen free golf balls every month to one lucky customer.



About Golf Ball Planet

For two decades, Golf Ball Planet has helped save golfers significant amounts of money by offering high quality used golf balls at discount prices. With its exceptional customer service and quick delivery time, Golf Ball Planet strives to offer everyone the best and most enjoyable shopping experience. For more information, please visit http://www.golfballplanet.com