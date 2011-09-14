Company Helps Homes and Floors Stay Comfy and Cozy All Year Long

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2011 -- Fall and winter are on the way, along with colder temperatures and harsh weather. While most people have some type of heating system in their homes—from a fireplace to a radiator and more—these tend to just heat the immediate area around them but don’t quite reach the entire house. And as people who sit on the floor to play a game with a child or watch television know all too well, floors are typically quite chilly and are not usually warmed by the home’s heating system.



But what if the floor itself could be warm and toasty too? What if this heating system could be installed under virtually any type of flooring and help keep the whole family, from adults to kids to pets, comfortable all year long?



A UK-based company has received a lot of attention lately for its amazing selection of underfloor heating, as well as its outstanding customer service. Since 1987, Rayotec Ltd. has provided its many satisfied customers with a wide range of underfloor heating kits suitable for under tiles, carpet, wood, vinyl and amtico floor coverings.



“The friendly team at Rayotec will advise you throughout your project answering any technical queries and tell you exactly which underfloor heating system is best for you,” said company spokesperson Reza Sabba, adding that the Rayotec systems are not only extremely competitively priced, but that customers who order before 1 p.m. can expect to receive their orders the very next working day.



As the company’s website explained, electric underfloor heating is a perfect solution for customers doing a refurbishment, renovation, extension or new build. As a bonus, the costs to run an undertile floor heating system or other type of underfloor heating is quite economical because the element is installed right under the floor and because it comes with a digital programmable thermostat, the system will only come on when the room needs heat.



In fact, most customers who install a wood floor heating system or other underfloor heating product from Rayotec find that they will save 25 to 30 percent on their heating bills.



For more information on Rayotec Ltd., please visit http://www.rayotec.com