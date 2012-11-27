Company Helps Make the Most out of Your IRA with Precious Metals

Beavercreek, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- Your retirement is important. It is something you started planning when you were young so you knew you would have safety and security when it was time to stop working and start enjoying the golden years. If you took that money you started investing it even further, what could you do with it? Could you take that trip you have always wanted to take with your wife for your 50th wedding anniversary? Could you pay off the house you have been working on for the past 20 years? With an investment in precious metals, these dreams can become reality and Gold and Silver IRA Investing can help you with that process.



Gold, silver and platinum values are climbing at an enormous rate and the sooner you invest the more of an investment you will essentially make. It is understandable to be a bit nervous about taking something you have worked so hard on and putting it in a market you know little about. More and more people are turning to these precious metals to increase their retirement fund and by using Gold and Silver IRA Investing, you can be sure you will have the guidance and support you need in order to make these kinds of big decisions.



$33,000 that was invested in 2002 would now be worth $174,000, which would make this kind of investment about a 600 percent return. Regal Assets, LLC says, “From the traders of antiquity to today's most savvy investors, accumulating Gold stands the test of time. Gold is accumulated for a myriad of reasons, including to hedge volatile stock markets, to offset fluctuating commodities prices, and as a safe haven against falling home prices. To capitalize on consistent growth in value, Gold has always proven the safest investment.”



Experts will help you decide if you should transfer or rollover your IRA plan, what kind of precious metal you should invest in, and evaluate how much return you could have with different amounts. There are also different packages offered for emergency uses, mixed precious metal packages for a robust return, and packages for institutional investors.



No matter what kind of investment you are looking to start, Gold and Silver IRA Investing will be there to help you meet your specific needs.



For more information on getting started on precious metal investments, you can visit http://www.GoldSilverIRAInvest.com.



