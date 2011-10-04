Company Helps People Get Rid of Unwanted Hair, Easily and Painlessly

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2011 -- Over the course of a lifetime, most people spend hundreds, if not thousands of hours shaving, waxing, or even using strong chemical-based creams to remove unwanted hair.



From women who wax their legs or bikini areas to men who shave their faces every day, hair removal can be a time-consuming and expensive process.



A website was recently launched that gives both men and women information about another option for removing unwanted hair, as well as information as to where they may go to get the service.



For those looking for permanent options for their hair removal, Singapore based Fabulous IPL has already received a lot of attention for helping people learn more about an extremely effective process called Intense Pulse Light, or IPL.



According to the website, IPL hair removal is a technology that involves using a certain type of extremely strong light during a very short period of time, which destroys the hair’s capability to grow back.



“The intense light will detect the contrast between the hair follicles and the skin as it travels through the tissue of the skin until it strikes the hair shafts or the root of the hair,” the website explained.



IPL permanent hair removal is a method most commonly employed by accredited medical practitioners and estheticians. As the website explained, IPL hair removal is also a great option for people who have ingrown hair problems. This is because advanced IPL is able to detect the ingrown hair areas and its roots, therefore effectively helping to eliminate them.



“With our painless, permanent hair removal, you will achieve the smooth skin and body that you’ve always desired. No more time wasted shaving or waxing, no more money wasted on grooming products,” the website said.



The site is filled with educational articles about hair removal, and IPL treatments. In addition to explaining how the process works and why it is pain free, the site includes information on how people should prepare for their appointments, as well as how to care for the skin once the session is over.



Fabulous IPL has also introduced a no-fuss, no-appointment needed service for Brazilian waxing called Quickzilian. It is the first and only service of its kind in Singapore and features a low price combined with a much shorter-than-average appointment time.



For more information on Fabulous IPL, please visit http://www.hairremoval.com.sg