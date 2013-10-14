Company Introduces Dashboard Camera with One a Kind Design

Fujian, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- A dashboard camera is a car accessory that plays a big role in making sure the driver of the car is protected from unwanted hassles if there is an accident. It is therefore, an accessory that needs a fair amount of assessment before a purchase. It is also an investment that is justified by choice. One company that is willing to give customers all this and more is Xcar DVR.



Though a young company, this name stands to be the most recommended in the market now because the team here truly understands what modern day demands are and how these demands can be met with an upgrade in technology. The company has some of the best products in the market with a huge range of dashboard cameras to meet every kind of need.



A dashboard camera with night vision is just an example to stress on the involvement of the company dash cam in promoting high end technology. In fact, the company has quite an impressive list of clients ranging from car owners to boat owners and so on. This aspect goes to show how versatile the cameras are and how functional they are given the need.



Known to be the professional car camera supplier with a single focus to provide high end equipment to manufacturers and top selling brands, Xcar DVR is well on its way to becoming the market leader. In addition to giving customers the best in terms of products, the company also wants the customer to have the best online shopping experience with the brand. This is the reason why in a recent development, the company announced special offers on some of the leading products.



MiniF900 Mini Full HD Car Dash Camera with GPS Logger/G-sensor one of the highest selling dashboard cameras under the brand's wing, is now on a special deal with no fees on shipping and handling.



This is a 5 star rated dashboard camera and a good deal under a $100. And, now that there is free shipping, customers are night vision camcorder finding it hard to say no. There are several other offers like these all the details about which can be found on the company's page. The assortment of products which is quite impressive can be found on the company's website. To log on, the customer can visit http://www.xcardvr.com/



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