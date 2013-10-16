Company Launches a New Audience Response System

Lafayette, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- It is a known fact that the money spent on business meetings and conventions often goes waste considering how less is extracted from the audience. Businesses from around the nation have been in the search for that one system that makes the job of collecting audience responses easy and now that search has finally come to an end. San Francisco Convention & Meeting Planners (SFCMP) has launched a state of the art audience response system, Q-ARS which is designed to deliver a simple yet effective ARS delivery system.



What this system does is help the presenting educator reach out to his audience/students. The intention is to channelize lines of communication and give both parties value for money. With Q-ARS communication is established by the system, businesses will be able to achieve a firmer grip on their market and use the knowledge collected to customize their products and services. This is a fantastic system which helps businesses understand their customers and focus on meeting their needs.



About San Fransisco Convention & Meeting

San Francisco Convention & Meeting Planners was founded by Shawn Finkelstein, CMP in February 2013. SFCMP later developed Q-ARS by Shawn and Ryan Sharon. It is a fairly new system with an updated touch on how audience response systems work. While the product has been doing amazingly well since its launch, SFCMP has been diligently working on other products to fulfill growing business needs. These include; SFCityAV an event business listing and automated RFP processor and the Scoop, a team building social forum for convention and meeting planners.



With more products on the anvil, the company is well on its way of simplifying business response delivery systems. To know more about the product and register queries, log onto http://sfcmp.com



Media Contact

San Francisco Convention & Meeting Planners

Shawn Finkelstein, CMP

3527 Oliver Ct.

Lafayette, CA 94549

415-305-1489

shawn@sfcmp.com