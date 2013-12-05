Company Law Experts GRP Rainer LLP Is Named in Global Law Experts' List of World's Leading Lawyers

Cologne, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- The international lawyer firm GRP Rainer LLP has just announced that it has been included in Global Law Experts’ list of the world’s leading lawyers.



The law firm GRP Rainer was named by Global Law Experts as one of the top law firms in the field of tax law. Currently, lawyers from 140 countries have been included in the handbook of the world’s leading law firms and attorneys. Selection takes place by means of comprehensive research into the lawyers and law firms.



From its offices throughout Germany and in London, UK, GRP Rainer advises national and international businesses, companies, associations and freelance professionals on all matters pertaining to tax law. In particular, the law firm offers its expertise in establishing and restructuring companies, issues concerning financing and transactions.



The law firm also offers expert advice on company-law. When there are questions regarding business succession, setting up foundations, tax regulations abroad and drawing up wills and contracts with a view to tax, GRP Rainer’s lawyers and tax advisors are able to provide constructive assistance. In addition, each attorney and tax advisor at GRP Rainer can advise on accounting law, sales and corporation tax law, as well as property taxation.



Where necessary, the law firm also represents clients in disputes with the tax authorities or before the finance courts.



“In the field of international tax law, we can advise you on a planned move abroad or upon returning from abroad and manage your cross-border transactions,” an article on the law firm’s website noted.



“We can also offer detailed advice and support when choosing an international legal form for relocating parts of companies, or on matters relating to the Foreign Transactions Tax Act, the right to double taxation agreements and transferring a registered office and centre of management to a foreign country.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about GRP Rainer LLP is welcome to visit the law firm’s website at any time; there, they can read more about the attorneys who work there and the legal services they provide.



About GRP Rainer LLP

GRP Rainer LLP is an international law firm with lawyers and tax advisors specializing in business law, commercial law and company law. The attorneys counsel commercial and industrial companies and corporations, as well as associations, mid-sized businesses and private individuals worldwide from offices in Cologne, Berlin, Bonn, Bremen, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hannover, Munich, Nuremberg, Stuttgart, Germany and London UK. For more information, please visit http://www.grprainer.com/index.php?lang=en