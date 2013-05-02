Company Offers an App That Actually Helps Users Get More Organized

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Savvy Tech Creations offers a great new app to help the chronically disorganized: Catch All Keeper. (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.umar.catchAllKeeper&hl=en)



This app is designed to allow users to capture an image of a receipt, business card or other documents, label them, categorize them and access them easily.



Free on Google Play, this Android app installs quickly and works smoothly. The interface is simple and intuitive. There is no long learning process.



Most people know the feeling of having only their phone and taking a photo of something for safekeeping. Later, when they try to access it, the image is stuck somewhere between pictures of their dog and the funny thing their niece did on video.



Catch All Keeper allows users to keep everything neatly organized and sorted so that access later is simple and quick.



Older folks remember having a Rolodex where they kept business cards and contact information. In the digital age, the old desktop Rolodex is a thing of the past; it has been replaced with the Catch All Keeper.



Simple and free, this software will allow user to locate any business card quickly. The greatest advantage that this has to normal contact software in a phone is that it isn’t just the information the user was able to enter quickly, but the other person’s entire business card.



There is a separate function for receipts that allows users to capture an image of a receipt and categorize it, preventing lost receipts for business expenses and taxes.



A similar function exists for a miscellaneous bulletin board, where users can capture an image of anything they want, give it a title that they can remember and locate it easily later.



Catch All Keeper is available for Android at Google Play. The app is free, with unlimited use.



