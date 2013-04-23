Company Offers Help with Writing Major Theses and Related Papers

Cannock, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- Students enrolled in college often face major papers, theses and dissertations before taking a degree. Balancing time between classes and research is an ongoing problem, and those who are trying to earn high honors are frequently faced with difficult decisions and almost insurmountable research questions.



“We [www.study-aids.co.uk] have tried to take some of the stress and research out of the equation to help move students more quickly to their degrees, particularly dissertations,” said Mr. Steve Jones of www.study-aids.co.uk.



Study-aids.co.uk is not a site to cheat on a dissertation; that is wrong and morally unethical. It is, however, a site with tools and suggestions to help move your own paper forward. Featuring essays, theses and dissertations of the highest possible quality and level, you can be assured that the work in www.study-aids.co.uk will be helpful and enlightening.



“Too often students are confused about citations or how to properly format a section of a dissertation. www.study-aids.co.uk provides you with solid, concrete examples so your dissertation will look good the first time,” Jones added.



With work that has the highest marks, First Class at BSc and Distinction at MSc, in the U.K., these papers are designed to help you, the busy student, be successful in taking your hard earned degree.



“We are not a dissertation writing service; do not confuse us with one,” Jones continued, “but what we do is help break through a session of writer’s block by providing you with some extra incentive and ideas to push on to the next level.”



Prices start at £55, and each paper has a sample abstract page with necessary information you can review before you buy. Each paper will be sent in .PDF format.



For more information, to review samples or to order, visit www.study-aids.co.uk.



Steve Jones

www.study-aids.co.uk

mail@study-aids.co.uk