Company Offers Human Resource Consulting and Services to Business Owners

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2011 -- Emplicity, a human resource consulting and outsourcing firm, was recently named once again as one of America’s fastest growing companies on the Inc. 5000.



Vic Tanon, Chief Simplicity Officer at Emplicity, said that despite a shaky economy, business has been brisk and they are helping more and more businesses dig out from the burdens of employee administration.



As many business owners and employers know all too well, keeping a company running smoothly takes a lot of time and effort. From taking care of the everyday details to ordering stock, overseeing customer service, attending meetings and much more, running a business can be as challenging as it is rewarding.



One area of business ownership that seems to take an especially large chunk of time is managing all of the human resource and personnel responsibilities as well as the mountains of paperwork that tend to go along with these tasks. In many cases, entrepreneurs who have started a business with a great product and loads of ideas and energy are spending hours each week handling employee issues that they don’t really have the time or training to do.



The company has received a lot of attention in recent years for its ability to help small to mid-sized employers by taking over their human resource and personnel responsibilities.



“Though the Professional Employer Organization (PEO) industry has benefited from the economically-driven trend in human resources outsourcing, we are witnessing an increasing appetite on the part of executives to outsource most or all of their HR departments,” he said.



“In a time when our great nation faces economic uncertainty, it is an honor to serve and to be recognized alongside the companies and that will inevitably lead this great nation back to prosperity.”



Emplicity’s website is user-friendly and full of helpful information about the PEO services they offer. One point the site noted is that although Emplicity will act as a co-employer or administrator for their worksite employees, the main company still retains responsibility for day-to-day management of their employees.



“Employee leasing is the original term for, what is now known as, a co-employment relationship,” the website explained, adding that Emplicity does not “lease” employees since they still belong to the company for which they work.



As the website said, employers who hire Emplicity to handle their human resource and paperwork needs will once again enjoy the freedom to do what they do best: focus on their core business and respond instantly to the changes in the marketplace.



For more information on Emplicity, please visit http://www.emplicity.com