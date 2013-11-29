Company Offers Innovative & Finest Quality Powder Coating Equipment at Affordable Prices

Hangzhou, Zhejiang -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- The company website ColoPowderCoating.com demonstrates that it has the capability of producing various products and offering effective services at competitive prices. Among the various products offered by the company, Powder Coating Equipment holds much importance due to their unique features. The designing is done perfectly inculcating flexibility and efficiency incorporating into it. It is best suited for all kinds of businesses and helps in meeting the unique coating needs. The company is the leading supplier of this product and one can grab it in different colors along with reasonable pricing.



As per the website, another product of the company with efficient working and high quality service offerings is Electric Powder Ovens. There are different kinds of such ovens designed and produced by the company. The purpose of this product is to secure the accurate hardening of the applied paint in the best possible way. The designing and selection of the oven is based on the services it offers. The ovens are formed for medium, low and high temperature processes. It helps in preserving energy to the best of its ability and its effective features strive to cut down the operational and investment costs.



The website states that the ovens are designed by employing several combinations and tracks along with various curing elements in the unit. Electric oven is the most popular product among the masses. As the heating system is fully electric, the model is best suited for small powder coating. Some of its types even inherit an automatic temperature control option. It also bears a galvanized steel sheet on both inside and outside of the body.



According to the website, the company provides various types of efficient Automatic Powder Coating Line. These are designed especially for aluminium profiles with a thin and long shape. It works in accordance to the set standards, bears competitive price, saves energy and are good in quality. One can grab it in various colors and it helps in improving the output level. It is highly economical, clean and works well in fulfilling the requirements of the customers. One can attain more info about all the products and services offered by the company by logging on to the website http://www.colopowdercoating.com/ .



About Hangzhou Color Powder Coating Equipment Co Ltd

The company specializes in producing various products like conveyor systems, cyclone recovery system, electrostatic powder coating line, wet or dry painting booth and spray pre-treatment plants. It also deals in supplying spare parts like guns, filters, pumps, reciprocators etc. the company offers efficient services and incorporates advance technology when designing its products. It strives to offer high quality products and competitive prices.



For Media Enquiry:

Contact Person: Ms. Monica

Telephone: 86-571-88194898

Email: powdergun@colourspray.com

Website: http://www.colopowdercoating.com/