Company Offers Special Focus on Horticulture Recruitment

Kent, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- The field of horticulture is blooming quite literally. What keep the industry growing are new employment opportunities which open up avenues for horticultural professionals to nurture their talent and hone their skills. While the industry and the job market seem inviting, property owners still face difficulty finding the right ‘man’ for the job. This is where Garden Workforce Recruitment aims to offer support and help.



This is a recruitment consultant firm that specializes in helping clients meet talented and reliable workforce for completion of projects. The company is not like a regular consultant firm but a focused company that only deals with horticulture recruitment. What this means is that clients who are looking for professionals can get exactly what they need without wasting their resources taking up other approaches of recruitment. They can expect to get the right person for the job and not worry about making a wrong choice.



The range of jobs in horticulture that the company can find both for the candidates as well as the clients is amazing. Regardless of the title and the specialization, the company is equipped with the right people and the right industry knowledge to offer high quality consultant services. Anywhere from an Estate Manager Job to a Head Gardener Job can be found here.



As far as the candidates and their careers go, the company offers excellent job opportunities that cannot be found elsewhere. With updated industry knowledge and customized job alerts, candidates looking for a rewarding career as gardening professionals can depend on the company to optimally manage their careers.



About Garden Workforce Recruitment

This is a horticulture recruitment agency that offers consultancy services to both prospective clients and candidates. The company was started by Tim Johnson who was and continues to be a big part of the industry via his own career in Nursery Management, Garden Center Management and Landscape Gardening.



Through his company he offers personal as well as professional consultative service for the recruitment of professional gardeners. The company provides confidential hands on approach making sure interests of all the parties in the equation are maintained and met. To know more about the company and find out about how you can apply for a job through the company, log onto www.gardenworkforce.co.uk



Media Contact



Garden Workforce Recruitment

+44 (0) 333 0111 703

www.gardenworkforce.co.uk

tim@gardenworkforce.co.uk