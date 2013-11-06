Company Utilizes Bamboo for Apparel

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Bamboo is a giant sized plant that is a member of the grass family. It is mostly found in the tropical regions but can sometimes be found in woody areas. It has various uses and in some places is even eaten as a meal or side dish to a meal. People like utilizing bamboo for natural and commercial purposes because it’s so durable and also water resistant, which makes sense because it never seems to be affected when there’s a downpour. Now, a new company has made even more use of the bamboo plant than was thought possible by several people. Bambooki has an entire lineup of clothing apparel completely composed of the bamboo plant, among other products.



For more information on bamboo clothing apparel and other accessories and products dependent on the famously huge bamboo plant, visit http://www.bambooki.com/bamboo-clothing . Bamboo clothing looks no different than regular cotton clothing; the only difference is in the knowledge that it’s a natural material which won’t leave a carbon footprint behind. Bamboo clothing is just as appealing if not more appealing than traditional clothing. Bambooki has a decent selection which consists of women’s clothing, men’s clothing, baby clothing, and accessories. While the idea of bamboo clothing has been around for generations, it only recently started being produced as a fabric on the market.



Bamboo clothing is actually and surprisingly softer than the traditional cotton clothing. Because the material is highly resilient against water damage, it can last through several washes in the clothes washer without fading or becoming damaged like other clothing. Additionally, it doesn’t stick to the skin in hot weather which can decrease odor, again unlike other clothing. Bambooki is a decent shopping option for finding appealing bamboo clothing that has many variable benefits to offer.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.bambooki.com or call 800-984-9330.