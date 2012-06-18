Company's New Website Digs Deep to Keep Donating to Charity

Southam, Warwickshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2012 -- Having recently launched their new ecommerce website, a Southam based cleaning supplies company has taken the unusual step of donating a percentage of every purchase they receive to charity.



When Gophersupplies.co.uk was launched in March this year, the kind hearted owners undertook a pledge to donate 1% of every purchase to lesser-known charities, which they thought would benefit the greater community.



Three of the charities were selected to encompass a wide range of age groups. A wildlife charity was also chosen to highlight the company’s environmental ethos and ensure there was a cause relevant to anybody purchasing from the site.



At the checkout, buyers on the website are asked to nominate Action for Kids, Aid for the Aged in Distress, Tiggywinkles or Street League for their transaction, at no extra cost to them.



Jeremy Hodge, Managing Director of cleaning supplies company Gophersupplies.co.uk is delighted with the customer feedback they have already received about the scheme.



“We’ve already had a great response from our customers, who all agree that the charity donation is a great idea and something they are happy to be a part of,” Jeremy said.



“We are all socially responsible within our communities in one way or another and when feasible, we all love to try to put back what we can - which isn’t always easy in this economic climate.



“After making initial donations to individual charities, we decided that rolling out the idea across our new online shop seemed a great way to keep up the momentum and give back on our customer’s behalf, with no extra cost to them.”



The new on-line shop offers low cost hygiene and cleaning supplies, catering equipment and consumables and guarantees to beat online prices.



And much like many big supermarkets, Gopersupplies.co.uk also offer loyalty points and regularly price checks products to remain competitive and give only the best value for money.



“To compete in such a competitive marketplace, we have to offer our customers not only cleaning supplies that live up to their labels, but also a unique shopping experience that saves money, is convenient and makes them want to shop with us again,” Jeremy continued.



“The fact that we donate a percentage of our transactions to charity shows people that we are not just another corporate brand, but a personable company that dig to differ from the norm.”



For more information about Gopher Supplies, its cleaning supplies and the charities they support please visit their website http://www.gophersupplies.co.uk.



For further information please contact Jessica Smith or Jayne Ward at Interactive WardLovett PR on 01543 501111 or alternatively email pr@i-wl.co.uk.