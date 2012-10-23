Comparative Analysis of Kindle Fire HD Based on Market Response and User Reviews

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- Best Electronics Gadget is a universal platform including wide ranging Kindle Fire HD products and related accessories. The website provides all inclusive information on various gadgets; compares them with others of their range and offers great deals and lucrative discounts for the buyers. It is one of the best places to find your desired Kindle Fire products and to make a quick decision regarding their purchase.



Before the official introduction of the upgraded Kindle Fire HD model on September 7th, 2012, the release of this brand new gadget had set the entire market on fire. Kindle had announced an updated line of Fire HD tablets and claim them to be the best ones available in that range. Earlier, the sale of these tablets was restricted to the United States however as per the headlines of BBC News, the fresh models would be available in the United Kingdom as well, probably from 25th October onwards and has been made worldwide on Amazon.com.



At the official release of Fire HD, the CEO of Amazon Group, Mr. Jeff Bezos advertized the gadget as “one of the best tablets available at any price”. The statement received a series of comments from critics and reviewers. While Bezos actually meant that Kindle Fire HD tablet is not only an economical product since it is priced at $199 but it is much fancier and effective than the other contemporary models.



Overall, the product has received mixed reviews from the critics around the world. Therefore, it is quite hard for the users to decide whether they would like to purchase particular Kindle Fire HD merchandise or not. A lot of online vendors provide these gadgets on their web based platform. Interested users can compare the prices and reviews of their favorite Kindle Fire products at Best Electronics Gadget.



The website denotes that how Kindle fire HD is distinctly different from its previous models, paying particular attention to the details of the tab such as curvy corners, carefully carved body, enhanced storage capacity (16GB), dual core chipset (TI-OMAP4460) running at 1.2GHz and crystal clear 1,280 x 800 high quality LCD IPS panel that effectively combines touch screen panels. Other intriguing features of Kindle Fire HD tab include double Wi-Fi antennas, Kindle freetime- limited opportunity of making free of cost accounts, made available to kids and 802.11n 5GHz band support.



According to Joshua Topolsky of the Verge, the device and the accessories aren’t up to the mark when it comes to other items which are in competition but still, they offer a lot of fun stuff to clients and leave them craving for more thus making this product line successful in the current market. The exclusive range of Kindle Fire accessories and the sheer amount of data they let one access is totally flabbergasting. Although the critics don’t find these products as fluid, versatile, polished or advanced as the iPad however when one talks about the price range, the features are not only economical but meet public expectations as well.



At Best Electronics Gadget, one can not only learn about the future release dates of new arrivals such as the powerful and popular 8.9 Fire HD which is set for the market launch by 20th November 2012 but you also get familiar with public opinions on different gadgets and their terms of use as per requirement.



The site owns copyright 2012 under the tag of Best Electronics Gadget Discount and boasts its association with Amazon.com, the biggest forum for online shopping.



