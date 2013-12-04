Compare All Care Launches Care Home Comparison Service

Leicester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- Specialist service provider Compare All Care has launched a valuable service to enable consumers to compare multiple care homes and additional facilities under one virtual roof for increased ease and convenience. The service means that those looking for a suitable care home or service can save themselves time and inconvenience by being able to compare a range of potentially suitable establishments and services in one go.



The online directory and comparison site is designed to help consumers choose not only care homes but also other facilities such as home care services, private health, social care providers, and child care providers. The aim of the site is to provide users with increased peace of mind, as it can help to boost their chances of finding the right service for themselves or for a loved one.



The design of the site is very user-friendly, with a simple search facility to make the whole process of finding care homes and other services faster and easier. Users can search by postcode or by business name as well as by the type of service they are looking for. This will then bring up a list of potentially suitable services or establishments for users to consider.



A spokesperson for Compare All Care said: "Finding the right care home or care provider is enormously important but it isn't always an easy task. Our aim is to make this process faster, easier, and more convenient for our users. More importantly, we aim to help users find the most suitable care home or service provider for their needs by streamlining the process via our comparison site."



The site also allows for the submission of reviews, which means that those who are using the site to look for service providers will be able to make more informed decision based on the reviews and opinions of other users.



For more information on Compare All Care, please visit the website or contact by telephone on 01332 638105