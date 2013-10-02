Compare All Care Launches New Care Home and Home Care Review Tools

Leicester, Leicestershire -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- Care home and health services comparison site, Compare All Care, today announced new tools designed it easier to find and review trusted care homes, home care services and other health service providers in the UK.



The Compare All Care website is the fastest growing care home and home care comparison service in the UK. Thanks to the website’s new tools, it is easy for customers of health service providers across the UK to rate their experiences and publish these online to help others make decisions on what care home, dentist, doctor, or even rehab clinic, to use.



A company spokesman said, “we want to empower people to make informed choices about what health service provider they should use in their area. In almost all industries, there is a website where one can review their recent purchases, whether it be a movie, album or holiday. Compare All Care is the first website in the UK to offer the same for the care and health industries.”



“Our free to use website allows you to browse reviews for care homes, home care services, doctors surgeries, dentists and more in your are and make an informed decision on which to choose based on real reviews by actual customers.”



Compare All Care is set to revolutionise the industry by bringing traditional word of mouth referrals for care services into the digital age. With today’s new additions to the Compare All Care website, it is even easier to leave a review for your local home care service provider, or read a review of a health service you are after.



The firm are planning even more investment into the website, promising an enhanced search function making it even easier to locate and check reviews for service providers across the UK. it is also very easy for service providers to sign up to their service and expose their offering to more local customers.



About Compare All Care

Compare All Care is the UK’s leading care home, home care and health service provider comparison site. The easy to use site offers users the chance to find reviews of local care and health providers with ease, giving them the opportunity to make informed decisions about which provider to choose for their care or health needs.



For more information about Compare All Care, visit their website.