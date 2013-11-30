Compare All Care Launches Site to Search Care Homes for Services

Leicester, UK- (SBWIRE) -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2013 -- Compare All Care launches site for searching care homes in the United Kingdom. Users of the website are healthcare providers and consumers. The site is user-friendly for all people and is accessible twenty-four hours everyday. Over 12,000 thousand health providers are on the site for consumers to search for services.



The website is actually an online directory where people can look and make comparison of physicians and health facilities. The list is extensive and includes the location, service type, and consumers’ ratings. The consumers rate the providers and leave comments of their experience receiving services. It is a strategic way to select the right service based on the provider reputation.



Consumers can search for services by entering the postcode or name of business. Compare All Care list consists of nursing, disability and mental health care homes. Providers must register online to list their business, that includes private physicians and healthcare centers. They can register online and begin increasing clientele and building their reputation. The site is resourceful with current news about health and care topics.



A spokesperson said, “Compare All Care is the best directory to search for care homes for people of all ages. Providers use the site for advertising and consumers use it to look for a healthcare provider.”



About Compare All Care

Compare for All is an online directory to search for healthcare providers and rating after receiving services. Health caregivers and providers must register with the site to advertise and promote their business. Visit Compare All Care to learn about the site and services offered by doctors and healthcare facilities.